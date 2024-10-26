Notre Dame Notebook: Marcus Freeman Talks Navy Win, Billy Schrauth Return, Leonard Moore

As Notre Dame was preparing to play Navy this week, head coach Marcus Freeman locked his team in on details. The Midshipmen entered the game with a No. 24 national ranking with a revamped offense that not only delivers blows with its option running game but also with its new-look passing attack.

To beat Navy the Irish needed to out-discipline one of the most traditionally disciplined teams in the country on both sides of the ball. Mission accomplished.

Freeman’s Irish never trailed while pummeling their rivals 51-14. Five different offensive players scored touchdowns while linebacker Jaylen Sneed scored on a fumble recovery in the end zone. It was one of a program-tying five recovered fumbles in a game for Notre Dame and one of six turnovers forced against a team that had committed just two through its first six games.

"We challenged the group,” Freeman said after the lopsided win. "We had to play complementary football today. That was a point of emphasis. This team was No. 2 in the country in turnover margin. I just told the guys we were plus-6 in turnover margin. That’s huge. That’s a straight reflection of complementary football. Proud of all three phases.

"A lot of good,” Freeman continued. "I’m sure when I meet with you again, I’m going to tell you about the improvements we’ve got to make. That’s the reality of people that aren’t satisfied. We want more. We want the best. But we’re going to enjoy the day. I’m proud of the way they prepared (and) the way they played.”

Handling Success

Notre Dame goes into its second and final bye week of the season riding a six-game winning streak. It is the longest such streak of Freeman’s young career. The win over Navy is also the third of the season against a ranked opponent. The Irish are likely to be favored in their final four games of the regular season and the only ranked team they could face is currently No. 23 Army.

The charge for the Irish in the final month of the season is to handle success.

"It’s hopefully a mindset that we all have,” Freeman remarked. "Handling success, I mean. we won but we’re so much more, we’re so much more. It goes back to what we just talked about earlier is that mindset of the outcome last week, let’s enjoy this thing. The outcome’s what you wanted but the mental approach we’re taking this week is so crucial of how we can improve, and it’s got to be hard.

"I just told those guys you don’t improve by doing the same thing you did the week before,” Freeman continued. "Human nature (is) gravity takes over. You’re going to get worse. So, we have to prepare mentally in a difficult way, physically in a difficult way for the next opponent if we want to truly elevate and improve. So, that’s the mindset we have and hopefully that’s the reason why as a whole we’ve been handling the success that we’ve been having the past couple of weeks.”

The Northern Illinois Reminder

Notre Dame’s 16-14 home loss to Northern Illinois in week two is exhibit A in how not to handle success. Freeman admits he and his staff didn’t properly prepare his team in the wake of their win at Texas A&M to open the season a week earlier. ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath said during the broadcast of Saturday’s game that Freeman periodically plays clips of that loss as a motivational tool.

"I don’t do it every day,” Freeman explained. “But the most important thing is we can’t lose the pain. That’s what I want to make sure our guys understand is that you can’t lose the pain. I don’t want to lose the pain from that game. Because at times we are motivated by fear. But we don’t want this to repeat itself. So, there’s times I’ve got to remind them of that pain so that we can make sure we don’t forget it. We’ve got to use that.

"I’ve said we’re going to be grateful for it if we utilize it and we learn from the lessons that it’s taught us,” Freeman continued. “But when you have success, sometimes you forget about that pain of what NIU left in all of our hearts and our guts. So, there’s moments that I want to reflect on that and I don’t want them to lose it. That’s kind of why I use it for motivation.

On Leonard Moore

Freshman cornerback Leonard Moore continued his strong play against Navy. Moore has started the last two games since All-American candidate Benjamin Morrison was lost for the season with a hip injury. Moore snared his first career interception, just the second of the year for Navy quarterback Blake Horvath , in the end zone early in the fourth quarter.

"With the snap of a finger, you can be thrust into the spotlight,” Freeman said of Moore. "But I said this, I think in the press conference, the last time I was up there and I said it to the team, you earn the trust from your teammates and your coaches first before you’re ever thrust into the spotlight. Leonard Moore earned the trust through fall camp, through the season. Benjamin Morrison goes down, he’s thrust into the spotlight. Now everybody recognizes it but he earned that through his preparation. The way he came in here as a true freshman and approached fall camp, approached each week that way. So, that’s what we’ve got to continue to tell our guys. Earn the trust from your teammates and your coaches first and when you’re thrust into the spotlight, you’ll be ready to go.”

Billy Schrauth Is Back

Offensive lineman Billy Schrauth made his long-awaited return against Navy. Schrauth, who started the season as the Irish right guard, missed four straight games after injuring an ankle in the first half of Notre Dame’s September win over Purdue. Rocco Spindler stayed at right guard, where he has been since Schrauth’s injury, while Schrauth took over Sam Pendleton ’s spot at left guard.

"It's great to have him back,” Freeman said of Schrauth. "He’s a heck of a player. We felt like this is what was best for this game based off some of the previous evidence that we had. We said listen that’s what we think is what’s best for this offensive line and this unit to put Billy at left guard and keep Rocco in at right.

"Sam has done a great job in his preparation,” Freeman continued. "He’s a selfless individual. He’s ready to go when his number’s going to be called. But at the end of the day, each week your role is determined by the coaches to help us achieve the outcome that we wanted. Every week your role can change. But this is the role we needed for those offensive linemen today.”

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2024 Scholarship Chart

2024 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2025 Scholarship Offers

2025 Commit Rankings - Offense

2025 Commit Rankings - Defense

2024 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense

2024 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter