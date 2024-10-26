Miami Heat Hold Trade Talks For One-Time NBA Champion

The Miami Heat showed a lot of trust in their roster this offseason by not sticking with them despite a first-round playoff exit last season. They did not make any significant additions and seemed to bank on the team to naturally improve thanks to experience and getting healthier.

Their performance in preseason raised expectation levels but Heat fans were brought back to Earth after what was a terrible season-opening performance in a one-sided defeat at the hands of the Orlando Heat.

The team's two superstars, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, combined for 12 points. The highest scorer was Terry Rozier, who scored 19 points and shot 5-15 from the field.

It was a night to forget in all aspects. And could it lead to the Heat eyeing some moves in the future?

The future of P.J. Tucker is up in the air as he looks to be edging towards an exit from the Los Angeles Clippers. And it looks like there is some level of interest from the Heat in bringing the one-time NBA Champion back to Miami.

According to Chris Haynes , the Clippers granted permission for Tucker’s agent Andre Buck to speak with other teams to facilitate working on a trade. Both sides continue working together while the veteran remains away from the team.

And according to Kelly Iko, a number of teams, including the 76ers, Heat, Bucks and Suns, have held trade conversations with Tucker’s representation.

Of course, Tucker has already had a stint in Miami. He was with the Heat in the 2021-22 season. He was a regular starter for Erik Spoelstra's side, throughout the regular season and the playoffs.

He would end up with the Philadelphia 76ers the following season before moving to Los Angeles, where he seems to be on borrowed time at the moment.

