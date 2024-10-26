Open in App
    Pacers Have Lone Bright Spot After Disappointing Two Games

    By Jonah Kubicek,

    2 days ago

    The Indiana Pacers have started their season 1-1. On their opening night, the defeated the Detroit Pistons 115-109, but the lowly Pistons were able to keep it close. In their first loss of the season, Indiana got blown out by the New York Knicks, 123-98.

    Tyrese Haliburton has been a total non-factor for Indiana, making only one shot from deep and so far posting a box plus/minus of -8. Indiana will need their point guard to hit his All-Star form if they want to go on a deep playoff run, but it hasn't been all doom and gloom.

    Through three games, Bennedict Mathurin has emerged as the best player on the team, and there is hope that he can sustain his excellent play.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DeX8v_0wNcWdIP00
    Oct 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) looks to shoot the ball against New York Knicks guard Cameron Payne (1) and center Jericho Sims (20) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden.

    © Brad Penner-Imagn Images

    In the first game, in Detroit, Mathurin scored 19 points off the bench, shooting a solid five-of-eight from the floor and being a force everywhere on the court. He led Indiana, again off the bench, with 20 points against the Knicks, and showed confidence from behind the arc. Through two games, he is shooting 50 percent from three and could improve his 37.4 percent mark from last season.

    As the Pacers struggle to find their footing this season, Mathurin has returned from his shoulder injury with a vengeance. Rick Carlisle suggested that he would play as their Sixth Man this season, but his recent performances might have him slot into the starting five, providing a much-needed boost of energy, as well as some physicality, which Indiana has been lacking.

    Related: Tyrese Haliburton Dismisses Concerns After Pacers' Brutal Loss

    On both ends of the court, Mathurin has been Indiana's best player. As the Pacers prepare for their game on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers, look for Mathurin to go toe-to-toe with Paul George, assuming the nine-time All-Star makes a recovery from his injury.

    If George is not on the floor, Mathurin will undoubtedly continue his run of dominance.

