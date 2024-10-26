Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Fans Are Asking Sabrina Ionescu the Same Thing After Liberty's Championship Parade

    By Geca Flores,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MMtEH_0wN4Jf7B00

    Sabrina Ionescu once again sparked a huge frenzy among fans during the New York Liberty’s 2024 WNBA championship parade.

    On Thursday, the streets of Manhattan were filled with enthusiastic fans who went out to celebrate the franchise's first-ever WNBA title.

    The Liberty guard was joined by teammates Jonquel Jones, Jaylyn Sherrod, Breanna Stewart and others, as well as the iconic mascot Ellie the Elephant.

    During the ticker-tape parade in the Big Apple, Ionescu’s outfit drew attention after the WNBA star was spotted in a custom jacket. The black leather jacket featured seafoam green details that matched the color of the Liberty.

    In addition to the eye-catching design on Ionescu's jacket, featuring the quote "Liberty has a nice ring to it" and a "YERRRNESCU" patch, fans also loved her entire look.

    In a post uploaded by the 26-year-old player on her Instagram , she shared never-before-seen photos from the parade.

    Captioned "Storybook ending. NYC showed all the love," the post highlighted Ionescu's POV throughout the parade, including a moment of her kissing the championship trophy. Another photo featured her husband, NFL player Hroniss Grasu.

    Interestingly, as the majority of fans filled the comment section with congratulatory messages, some expressed their desire to have Yernescu merchandise available anytime soon.

    “Nike, when we getting that YERRRRNECU shirt! Love you Sab!!!” one wrote, while another commented, “Need a Yerrr Nescu tee.”

    The same goes for writer and comedian Ashley Gavin, who wrote, “Congratulations!!! But I also need to know when the yerrrrnescu merch is gonna be out cuz I need it yesterday.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09e9eA_0wN4Jf7B00
    New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu celebrates after winning the 2024 WNBA Finals.

    Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

    The Liberty’s win against the Minnesota Lynx was their first WNBA championship in 27 years.

    In addition to this, Jonquel Jones was named WNBA Finals MVP after averaging of 17.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists during the five-game series.

    Comments / 3

    SFR
    9h ago
    Congratulations Sabrina. I bought your black Sabrina Jacket on line back in August I think it was Nike or Wilson, I can’t remember now, but it’s nice.
    Rory Coblyn
    17h ago
    WOW! WHAT FUN!
