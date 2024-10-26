Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Oilers' Evander Kane Set to Return Sooner than Expected: Report

    By Antonio Losada,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26YihZ_0wN4JBpV00

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane is expected to return earlier than originally anticipated , with NHL insider Kevin Weekes suggesting a new timeline.

    Weekes took to X on Thursday and reported that Kane could be back by early 2025, contrary to the initial reports pointing toward a return by the time of the playoffs.

    When the Oilers first released their timeline for Kane's rehab process, the organization expected the veteran forward to miss most, if not all, of the regular season due to multiple core surgeries, with a potential return as late as March .

    Weekes's report marks a promising development in what has been a struggling start to the season by the Oilers, who have put up a mediocre 3-4-1 record through eight games.

    “Medical Update: I’m told F Evander Kane is on track for his return to @EdmontonOilers lineup from his injuries/surgery etc for early 2025,” Weekes posted on X.

    The Oilers have missed Kane’s physical edge and scoring prowess coming off a campaign in which he scored 24 goals and was a steady presence on the middle-six forward corps.

    Kane’s return would provide Edmonton with an offensive boost and greater depth as they aim to improve their results on their way to another Stanley Cup Finals run.

    The Oilers originally structured their roster with the assumption that Kane would be sidelined until the end of the regular season. They considered placing him on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) to open up salary cap space for potential trade additions, but this new update changes the equation.

    If Kane goes on LTIR, the move would allow Edmonton the flexibility to pursue roster upgrades or potential trade opportunities. Now that he could be activated sooner, it's fair to assume they won't explore that path.

