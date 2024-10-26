Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Rangers' Coach Reveals Reason Behind Tough Matt Rempe Move

    By Antonio Losada,

    2 days ago

    The New York Rangers reassigned forward Matt Rempe to the Hartford Wolf Pack, the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL franchise, ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Anaheim Ducks.

    While a fan favorite among the Rangers faithful, Rempe has barely played this season -- he's appeared in just two of seven games -- and he's not impacting the team's results for the good.

    Head coach Peter Laviolette explained the lone reason behind the roster move, saying it was driven by Rempe’s limited play opportunities in New York’s crowded lineup.

    “If he wasn’t going to play tomorrow, then there’s an opportunity for him to go and play games (for Hartford),” Laviolette said, via USA Today's Vince Mercogliano . “I think that’s really important for a young player.”

    Rempe, who became an overnight sensation among Rangers fans and is known for his physicality, had logged barely 11 minutes of ice time before Friday's demotion.

    Despite an impressive debut last season thanks to his fearless and aggressive style, Rempe has struggled to secure a regular spot.

    That's been particularly true in competing against fellow bottom-line forwards Jonny Brodzinski and Adam Edstrom, who beat Rempe in the preseason and at the start of the regular season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ikZwE_0wN3DvdW00
    New York Rangers center Matt Rempe (73) speaks with a linesman.

    Danny Wild-Imagn Images

    When asked why Rempe had limited appearances, Laviolette pointed to the skills of other roster players.

    “There are going to be decisions every game,” Laviolette said about choosing Brodzinski over Rempe. “They are different players.

    "Sometimes I look at the opponent. It’s different the way they play the game. I think Jonny brings some speed and some pace."

    Rempe’s brief NHL outings this season included just 3:40 on the ice against Utah on Oct. 12 and 7:37 against Toronto on Oct. 19. He was a healthy scratch in all other five matchups.

    In his first season with New York, however, Rempe quickly earned a following with his energetic performances and fighting spirit, leading to what fans dubbed “Rempe-Mania,” as he went on to rack up 71 penalty minutes in 17 games.

