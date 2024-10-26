Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Fans Are Saying the Same Thing About Simone Biles' Taylor Swift Admission

    By Paolo Songco,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lr0c6_0wN3DRLq00

    Simone Biles attended the premiere of her upcoming Netflix docuseries "Simone Biles Rising: Part 2" on Wednesday with her parents and her sister Adria. The decorated American gymnast fielded a couple of interviews during the event, including one with Access Hollywood.

    One of the questions Biles was asked was about being the wife of Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens. In the same light, the interviewer asked the 11-time Olympic medalist if she's had the chance to "bond" with fellow NFL WAG Taylor Swift, who is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce.

    According to Biles, she just hasn't had the chance to do so. The 27-year-old also noted that she doesn't think this is going to happen anytime soon because "you usually don't bond with opponents."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zQyjf_0wN3DRLq00
    Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens with his wife Simone Biles.

    Matt Marton-Imagn Images

    Being that Biles and Swift are two of the biggest names in mainstream media these days, it comes as no surprise that more than a few fans took note of Biles' admission about the "Eras Tour" headliner.

    Supporters on X are all saying the same thing after hearing about a potential link-up between the esteemed Olympian and the renowned singer/songwriter.

    "That would be an amazing friendship!" a comment read.

    "That's awesome! Would love to see a Simone and Taylor friendship blossom. Two incredible talents supporting each other," said another.

    "queens admiring & supporting other queens from afar? PEAK. 👸🏾👸🏼🤝 this is the best friendship I need to see happen, esp knowing that @Simone_Biles included a full @taylorswift13 tribute in the GOAT tour 😻" a fan wrote.

    "As a swiftie and Biles fan that would be incredible!" a user reacted.

    "Simone and Taylor together would heal world hunger," commented another.

    Needless to say, the fans are extremely excited about a potential link-up between Biles and Swift -- despite the fact that the former already revealed that this likely won't happen within the NFL context. Not to mention the fact that the Chiefs and the Bears are not scheduled to face off during the regular season.

    Either way, if and when Biles and Swift actually get the chance to hang out, that occurrence might just break the internet.

    Dana Pittsburgh
    1d ago
    Simone doesn't owe TS her friendship or anything else. These are 2 busy women living their lives.
    Connie Sandridge
    1d ago
    Who cares about their friendship. Get a life
