    • Athlon Sports

    Fans React After Lakers Rookie Lands Jordan Brand Deal

    By Geca Flores,

    2 days ago

    Fans are hyped up for Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht after he landed a deal with Jordan Brand.

    In a post by ESPN’s Nick DePaula on X , he confirmed that the Lakers guard has officially signed to be one of the brand’s newest ambassadors, along with Philadelphia 76ers’ Jared McCain, San Antonio Spurs’ Stephon Castle and Toronto Raptors’ Ja'Kobe Walter.

    Sure enough, LA fans raved about Knecht’s new achievement and expressed their excitement about what's next for the young player.

    “He was a big Jordan guy too,” one wrote, while another said, “Congratulations, Dalton Knecht; you definitely deserved it and I had no doubt this was just the beginning.”

    In addition to this, fans shared that they are now looking forward to his signature kicks, saying, “I need the Knecht 1s,” while one commented, “Jordan Knechts on the way!”

    With the deal, the aforementioned four rookies will now represent the brand together with NBA veterans such as Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero and Zion Williamson.

    Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht

    Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

    On the same day that his signing was revealed, the 23-year-old Knecht made his presence felt for the Lakers in their 128-122 win against the Phoenix Suns, scoring eight points in 13 minutes of action.

