    • Athlon Sports

    Colorado Football vs. Cincinnati Odds, Betting Lines Announced for Week 9 Game

    By Steven Corder,

    2 days ago

    

    This weekend’s Colorado Buffaloes vs. Cincinnati Bearcats matchup is shaping up to be an exciting game, with the Buffaloes favored by 6.5 points. Both teams come into this game with 5-2 records, and the betting action is heating up as they battle for bowl eligibility in Week 9.

    Shedeur Sanders Leading the Charge

    Colorado’s offense has been powered by quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who has thrown for 2,268 yards with a stellar 72.2% completion rate. His 19 touchdowns this season make him a key player in this matchup. The Bearcats will have their hands full trying to contain Sanders, whose precision and leadership have led the Buffaloes to be the 7th-ranked passing offense in the nation, averaging 324 yards per game.

    Cincinnati’s Defense: Can They Hold?

    While Cincinnati’s defense allows 228.7 passing yards per game, their ability to control the red zone will be critical. The Bearcats are ranked 28th nationally in red zone defense, allowing scores on 76.2% of opponent drives. If they can limit Colorado’s efficiency in the red zone, this could shift the game’s momentum and give Cincinnati a fighting chance to cover the spread.

    Betting Trends and Predictions

    The Buffaloes have been strong against the spread (5-2-0) this season and have covered in each of their last three games. Cincinnati, on the other hand, has gone 4-2-1 ATS this year. The over/under is set at 57 points, and both teams are averaging around 30 points per game, which indicates a high-scoring affair. Colorado, however, has the edge at home with a 3-0 ATS record at Folsom Field.

    Final Prediction

    With Sanders’ form and the Buffaloes’ home advantage, expect Colorado to cover the spread in a 34-24 victory over Cincinnati. Buffaloes fans, buckle up for an action-packed game and a potential boost in the Buffaloes’ bowl eligibility hopes.

