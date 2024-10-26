Bears Pro Bowler Taking Heat After Jayden Daniels Callout

The Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders will face off on Sunday in a matchup that could potentially feature the top two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, uncertainty looms over the availability of the Commanders' standout rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels, who is nursing a rib injury. Daniels is currently listed as questionable for the game against Chicago, leaving his status up in the air. If Daniels cannot go, veteran Marcus Mariota will lead the Washington offense.

Bears Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson made it clear he doesn’t care who lines up at QB for Washington, delivering a bold message ahead of the game.

"Honestly, I don’t give a damn who is out there," Johnson told reporters on Friday. "I’m looking forward to whooping their ass either way."

That comment did not sit well with Commanders fans.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels © Amber Searls-Imagn Images

"He can talk all he wants. All that matters is what happens on the field," one fan said .

Another added : "Talking trash already. Remember what this guy said, so after we win the game we can throw it back in his face."

It’s not the first time an opposing defensive back has provided bulletin board material before facing the Commanders. Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt shaded Daniels ahead of a Week 3 clash, saying Washington had a “nice college offense.” The Commanders responded by winning the matchup 38-33, with Daniels contributing three touchdowns to seal the victory.

"Ask Taylor Britt what happened when he chirped," another fan said .

The Bears are a 3-point road favorite for that matchup, per ESPN BET.

Related: Legendary Commanders Owner Sends Message on Jayden Daniels Rib Injury