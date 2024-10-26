Open in App
    Micah Parsons Advised to Take Drastic Action Amid Latest Injury News

    By J.R. DeGroote,

    2 days ago

    Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons will not be on the field on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, marking his third straight missed game.

    Parsons suffered an ankle injury against the New York Giants on September 26. The original return timeline called for the star pass-rusher to miss 2-4 weeks.

    Parsons is in a critical year and is the next Cowboys star in line for a hefty contract extension. By all accounts, Parsons has earned it, racking up 41.5 sacks in 54 games. He's a perennial contender for Defensive Player of the Year, and his absence has heavily impacted the Dallas defense.

    Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk urged Parsons not to step on the field until he's at 100 percent with contract talks looming .

    "He should have held out. Now that he’s injured, he should refuse to return until his high ankle sprain has fully healed. Or until the Cowboys give him the contract he should have already received," Florio said. "It’s the only sliver of wisdom in the team’s decision to drag their feet on the contracts given to receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott. With those deals not done, Micah waited his turn. If the Cowboys had signed them earlier, Parsons might have made a bigger stink. He now should."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hXvhf_0wN15ce800
    Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons

    © Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

    Parsons' next deal has the potential to be the largest non-quarterback contract in the league. Justin Jefferson holds that mark, bringing in $35 million annually .

    Before the season, the Cowboys handed out hefty extensions to Dak Prescott (four years, $240 million) and CeeDee Lamb (four years, $136 million).

    At 3-3 and under mounting criticism, the Cowboys can't afford any added drama involving Parsons.

    Related: Cowboys Give Critical Update on Micah Parsons' Week 8 Injury Status

