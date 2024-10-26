With momentum from opening night, the Thunder to face off against the Chicago Bulls

The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off a massive victory against the Denver Nuggets in the season opener.

The next game on the schedule is Saturday evening against the Chicago Bulls, a matchup where the Thunder are the heavy favorites to win.

Coach Mark Daigneault’s squad is the visiting team at the United Center, but they will be seeing a familiar face as Josh Giddey is donning the red and white after the trade for Alex Caruso.

This game is the opportunity for the Thunder to establish that the front office made the right decision with the trade.

Bulls should not be underestimated

Oklahoma City is the overwhelming favorite to win this game, but that does not mean they should underestimate their opponent. Even though the Bulls are projected as bottom dwellers this season, they still have a talented roster that is fresh off beating Eastern Conference contender Milwaukee Bucks.

Zach LaVine is the biggest name on the roster, but Coby While might be the most prominent threat for the Bulls. The Thunder fans are thankful because they have the personnel to match up well against Chicago’s best players by deploying Caruso, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, and Cason Wallace.

Nikola Vucevic is another prominent threat in the center position. Considering what Chet Holmgren did to Nikola Jokic in the previous game, Vooch will probably be a non-factor for this game. However, he could pull off some surprises, as he is a two-time All-Star.

The Thunder will have a field day with their scorers, as Shai and Jalen Williams won’t have much resistance with the Bulls’ shaky defense. Lonzo Ball can step off the bench as a stopper, but he has not returned to his old self when he was a prominent stopper. Patrick Williams could be the matchup for J-Dub, but the Thunder’s budding star forward has the skill set to beat his counterpart.

Injury report

The Thunder’s injury report remains the same. Nikola Topic won’t play with a long-term ACL injury this season. The big man rotation of Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams, and Kenrich Williams are all ruled out for this game, which means Chet will have to play heavy minutes again with some mixture of small-ball.

Chicago has a clean injury report because Lonzo is cleared to play this game after resting against Milwaukee. He can still be ruled out before the game, but all signs point to him playing in this game, which could be pivotal for the matchup against SGA.

OKC is the favorite in this game, but the Bulls will not go down without a fight. It will be an exciting matchup. Expect the Thunder to come away with the victory.

