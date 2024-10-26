Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    With momentum from opening night, the Thunder to face off against the Chicago Bulls

    By Cholo Martin Magsino,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDopN_0wMyWo0V00

    The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off a massive victory against the Denver Nuggets in the season opener.

    The next game on the schedule is Saturday evening against the Chicago Bulls, a matchup where the Thunder are the heavy favorites to win.

    Coach Mark Daigneault’s squad is the visiting team at the United Center, but they will be seeing a familiar face as Josh Giddey is donning the red and white after the trade for Alex Caruso.

    This game is the opportunity for the Thunder to establish that the front office made the right decision with the trade.

    Bulls should not be underestimated

    Oklahoma City is the overwhelming favorite to win this game, but that does not mean they should underestimate their opponent. Even though the Bulls are projected as bottom dwellers this season, they still have a talented roster that is fresh off beating Eastern Conference contender Milwaukee Bucks.

    Zach LaVine is the biggest name on the roster, but Coby While might be the most prominent threat for the Bulls. The Thunder fans are thankful because they have the personnel to match up well against Chicago’s best players by deploying Caruso, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, and Cason Wallace.

    Nikola Vucevic is another prominent threat in the center position. Considering what Chet Holmgren did to Nikola Jokic in the previous game, Vooch will probably be a non-factor for this game. However, he could pull off some surprises, as he is a two-time All-Star.

    The Thunder will have a field day with their scorers, as Shai and Jalen Williams won’t have much resistance with the Bulls’ shaky defense. Lonzo Ball can step off the bench as a stopper, but he has not returned to his old self when he was a prominent stopper. Patrick Williams could be the matchup for J-Dub, but the Thunder’s budding star forward has the skill set to beat his counterpart.

    Injury report

    The Thunder’s injury report remains the same. Nikola Topic won’t play with a long-term ACL injury this season. The big man rotation of Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams, and Kenrich Williams are all ruled out for this game, which means Chet will have to play heavy minutes again with some mixture of small-ball.

    Chicago has a clean injury report because Lonzo is cleared to play this game after resting against Milwaukee. He can still be ruled out before the game, but all signs point to him playing in this game, which could be pivotal for the matchup against SGA.

    OKC is the favorite in this game, but the Bulls will not go down without a fight. It will be an exciting matchup. Expect the Thunder to come away with the victory.

    Related: Brian Windhorst has hailed the Thunder as the best team to dethrone the almighty Celtics

    Related Search

    Chicago BullsOklahoma City thunderNba season openerDenver NuggetsOklahoma CityJosh Giddey trade

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Dwyane Wade Said What Everyone Was Thinking About His New Statue
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    Jokes Pouring In After Lakers Reportedly Make Big Bronny James Decision
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    A Zach Randolph statue proposed by Memphis icon outside FedExForum
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    Taylor Swift Makes Major Decision About Relationship Status with Travis Kelce
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    ESPN Host Malika Andrews' Outfit in NBA Return Turned Heads
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Cowboys Fans Outraged as Controversial 49ers TD Video Going Viral
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Brittany Mahomes' Outfit for Chiefs-Raiders Is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Mark Wahlberg’s Wife Rhea Durham ‘Misses’ Living in California After Family’s Move to Las Vegas
    Closer Weekly2 days ago
    Everyone Saying Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers After Jets Loss to Patriots
    Athlon Sports16 hours ago
    NFL Announces Punishment After Illegal Tackle Causes Gruesome Injury
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    LeBron James' First-Half Stats Leave NBA Fans Stunned
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Fans Are Asking Sabrina Ionescu the Same Thing After Liberty's Championship Parade
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Cowboys Legend Sends Urgent Demand to Jerry Jones After Loss to 49ers
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    Fans Concerned After Steph Curry Is Helped Off the Court in Warriors-Clippers
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    College Football Program’s Hilarious Student Section Prop Is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Kyle Juszczyk's Wife Captivates Fans With Outfit for 49ers-Cowboys
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    MLB Makes Yankees-Dodgers Announcement After Shohei Ohtani Leaves Game 2 With Injury
    Athlon Sports15 hours ago
    Calls Mount For Super Bowl Coach's Dismissal After Devastating Loss on Sunday
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    Celebrating the launch of Nike Ja 2 with Ja Morant
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Pat McAfee Predicts Major Upset in College Football on Saturday
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Nebraska Football Faces Backlash as Bizarre Pregame Promotion Goes Viral
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Kirk Herbstreit’s Gracious Lee Corso Gesture on ‘College GameDay’ Turns Heads
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Taylor Swift Preparing for Major Career Move With Travis Kelce
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    David Pollack Reveals He’s ‘Sick And Tired’ of One Top Five College Football Team
    Athlon Sports15 hours ago
    Historic College Football Program Draws Embarrassing Crowd on Friday Night
    Athlon Sports2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy