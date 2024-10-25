Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Lawrence Frank and Clippers sued by former trainer

    By Jonas Panerio,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ERchx_0wLSwnyj00

    Randy Shelton, a former strength and conditioning coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, has sued the team and its president of basketball operations, Lawrence Frank, citing "wrongful termination" after he raised concerns over the handling of superstar wingman Kawhi Leonard's health and injury issues.

    According to the details provided by Shelton in the lawsuit, he was hired by the Clippers in July 2019 to be a strength and conditioning coach—a role he served at San Diego State. This allowed him access to "The Claw" before the latter joined the NBA Draft and later became a star with the San Antonio Spurs.

    Potential tampering

    Shelton recalled the Clippers first contacting him in 2017 after Kawhi suffered a severe ankle sprain in Game 1 of the 2017 Western Conference Finals after stepping on the foot of Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia. He alleged that a Clippers executive asked for "private health information" regarding Leonard and emphasized the need for discretion.

    Shelton added that all these were part of the Clippers' efforts to recruit Kawhi, which may violate the NBA's rules regarding tampering. The two-time NBA Finals MVP eventually signed with LA in 2019.

    Disregarded the recovery process

    Leonard's injury history is long and extensive and includes a torn ACL in his right knee, which he suffered during the 2021 postseason. The injury kept him out of the 2021-2022 season, and according to Shelton, the recovery timeline should have been 730 days. However, the Clippers allegedly found this "unacceptable."

    Kawhi eventually returned to action in October 2022 but, not long after, suffered swelling in his knee after playing in two games. Later in the season, Shelton communicated to Frank his concerns over the "mishandling of Kawhi Leonard's injury," and the Clippers executive vowed to investigate the matter. However, the team allegedly did not find any truth to Shelton's claims and gave him the pink slip in July 2023.

    The Clippers have denied the allegations, saying, "Mr. Shelton's claims were investigated and found to be without merit. We honored Mr. Shelton's employment contract and paid him in full."

    Related: Intuit Dome may be a double-edged sword for Clippers

    Related Search

    Lawrence FrankKawhi Leonard'S healthPlayer injury recoverySan Antonio SpursLos Angeles ClippersKawhi Leonard

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Jokes Pouring In After Lakers Reportedly Make Big Bronny James Decision
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    LeBron James' First-Half Stats Leave NBA Fans Stunned
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    ESPN Host Malika Andrews' Outfit in NBA Return Turned Heads
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Slo-Mo Video Emerges After Shohei Ohtani Is Helped Off Field
    Athlon Sports6 hours ago
    Victor Wembanyama's Remarkable Shot Goes Viral During Spurs-Rockets
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    Major College Football Head Coach Under Fire After Lackluster Performance in Week 9
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    Rece Davis Predicts Upset in College Football on Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Caitlin Clark's Reunion With Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall Is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Taylor Swift Preparing for Major Career Move With Travis Kelce
    Athlon Sports14 hours ago
    Fans Are Asking Sabrina Ionescu the Same Thing After Liberty's Championship Parade
    Athlon Sports22 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast3 days ago
    Taylor Swift's Real Reason for Skipping Travis Kelce, Chiefs' Away Games
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    College Football Program’s Hilarious Student Section Prop Is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports18 hours ago
    Jason Kelce's Response to Upset NFL Fans Is Going Viral
    Athlon Sports6 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Chiefs' Crucial Running Back Added to Injury Report
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    College Football Program Draws Another Embarrassing Crowd on Saturday
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Mike Elko says LSU will be a ‘huge challenge’ for Texas A&M tonight
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    Cowboys Won't Get 'Surprise' As 49ers Make Final McCaffrey Decision
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view — Halloween handouts, McDonalds, finish line, democracy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 hours ago
    USC Legend Matt Leinart Has Two-Word Reaction to Trojans' Poor Attendance on Friday Night
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    No. 2 Nebraska recovers from slow start, takes down Michigan in 4 sets
    Athlon Sports5 hours ago
    In Memory of 'That Girl' Star Ted Bessell: He Was To Direct 'Bewitched' Movie and Then He Died
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Nebraska Football Faces Backlash as Bizarre Pregame Promotion Goes Viral
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    National Anthem Performance Before Yankees-Dodgers World Series Goes Viral
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    NHL Makes Announcement on Jacob Trouba's Controversial Hit
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Christopher Pettiet: 24 Years After the Tragic Death of a Good Soul
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Dan Quinn Releases Major Update on Jayden Daniels Injury Ahead of Week 8
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Fans Demand Steve Sarkisian Make Arch Manning Decision After Texas-Vanderbilt
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Kylian Mbappe After El Clasico Debut
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy