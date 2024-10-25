Lawrence Frank and Clippers sued by former trainer

Randy Shelton, a former strength and conditioning coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, has sued the team and its president of basketball operations, Lawrence Frank, citing "wrongful termination" after he raised concerns over the handling of superstar wingman Kawhi Leonard's health and injury issues.

According to the details provided by Shelton in the lawsuit, he was hired by the Clippers in July 2019 to be a strength and conditioning coach—a role he served at San Diego State. This allowed him access to "The Claw" before the latter joined the NBA Draft and later became a star with the San Antonio Spurs.

Potential tampering

Shelton recalled the Clippers first contacting him in 2017 after Kawhi suffered a severe ankle sprain in Game 1 of the 2017 Western Conference Finals after stepping on the foot of Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia. He alleged that a Clippers executive asked for "private health information" regarding Leonard and emphasized the need for discretion.

Shelton added that all these were part of the Clippers' efforts to recruit Kawhi, which may violate the NBA's rules regarding tampering. The two-time NBA Finals MVP eventually signed with LA in 2019.

Disregarded the recovery process

Leonard's injury history is long and extensive and includes a torn ACL in his right knee, which he suffered during the 2021 postseason. The injury kept him out of the 2021-2022 season, and according to Shelton, the recovery timeline should have been 730 days. However, the Clippers allegedly found this "unacceptable."

Kawhi eventually returned to action in October 2022 but, not long after, suffered swelling in his knee after playing in two games. Later in the season, Shelton communicated to Frank his concerns over the "mishandling of Kawhi Leonard's injury," and the Clippers executive vowed to investigate the matter. However, the team allegedly did not find any truth to Shelton's claims and gave him the pink slip in July 2023.

The Clippers have denied the allegations, saying, "Mr. Shelton's claims were investigated and found to be without merit. We honored Mr. Shelton's employment contract and paid him in full."

Related: Intuit Dome may be a double-edged sword for Clippers