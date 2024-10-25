Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Celebrity Taylor Swift Fan Reportedly Got ‘Nervous’ Being Around Travis Kelce

    By Michael Gallagher,

    1 days ago

    Ever since Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce started dating recording artist Taylor Swift over a year ago, they’ve become arguably the most popular couple on the planet.

    Most of Kelce’s teammates and plenty of high-profile celebrities have spoken out in support of their relationship, and Kelce has received plenty of support from those around him on the set of “Are You Smart than a Celebrity?” the popular show of which he hosts.

    On that show, Kelce works with both Natasha Leggero and Ron Funches, and they’ve both been more than willing to share some behind-the-scenes tea about Kelce. During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Leggero admitted that one celebrity Swift fan — comedian Nikki Glaser — didn’t quite know how to react in Kelce’s presence.

    “Glaser is probably one of the biggest Swifties ever,” Leggero said . “I think she was incredibly nervous just to be in the presence of him.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XcK7M_0wLSvsBL00
    Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

    Mark J&period Rebilas-Imagn Images

    Funches also disclosed that Kelce’s relationship with Swift is a popular topic of discussion on the set, and the All-Pro tight end is often teased about it, though it’s all in good fun.

    “There are certainly some Taylor Swift fans [on the show],” he said. “There’s some subtle jabs and jokes and references towards him, to see if we can get him to fully commit or not. We certainly were jabbing him.”

    Kelce and Swift have been in the news a lot lately. The pop star recently spent $360,000 on Kelce’s birthday present — she rented out a Formula One track at Monza in Italy for private racing lessons once the NFL season ends — and the couple are reportedly considering buying some land together in Italy for a getaway spot.

    Cathy Shepard
    1d ago
    Why? He just another guy! Some people are crazy! You should act the same around him as any other guy in your life period
