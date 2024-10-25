Open in App
    Maple Leafs' Max Pacioretty Out Once Again Brings Back Injury Concerns

    By Antonio Losada,

    1 days ago

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty missed another game in the early season by sitting out Thursday's matchup against the St. Louis Blues with a lower-body injury, according to FOX Sports.

    The veteran's absence could soon start to heighten concerns over his durability as his poor injury history could threaten to hamper his steady availability through the season.

    Coach Craig Berube provided a measured update on Pacioretty’s status ahead of Thursday's game, labeling him “day-to-day,” per Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

    The veteran’s history, however, makes this setback feel like a significant blow to a player already battling to stay healthy and only used in an ancillary role among the forward corps of Toronto.

    Pacioretty exited Tuesday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets with a lower-body injury, failing to return for the third period.

    Coach Berube, in a post-game conference, was unable to confirm the severity of the injury, indicating the team would await further evaluations.

    “We’ll find out (Wednesday),” Berube said , before ultimately ruling Pacioretty out of Thursday's match without providing a concrete timeline for his return to the ice.

    Pacioretty, 35, has been plagued by injuries over recent years, most notably two Achilles tendon ruptures that limited him to five games with the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2022-23 season.

    Toronto signed Pacioretty to a one-year, $873,770 deal after a professional tryout in the preseason, aiming to add veteran depth. After scoring two goals in five games, his presence was promising, but his durability is now a growing worry for Toronto’s coaching staff and fans alike.

    Pacioretty has made a career as a dependable goal-scorer with 332 goals and 670 points in 907 games over 16 NHL seasons.

    However, Pacioretty's latest injury threatens to make him an unreliable asset for Toronto. His recent absences this year compound a rocky start for the Leafs, who dropped consecutive games in lackluster fashion to Columbus (2-6 loss) and now St. Louis (1-5).

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g84mz_0wLSvSQZ00
    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty (67) tracks the play.

    Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

    Berube acknowledged his team's struggles of late following Thursday's loss to his former club, the Blues.

    "We’re going through some adversity right now," Berube said, via Mark Masters. "We all gotta be better, myself included. We all gotta be better."

    Related: Maple Leafs’ Craig Berube Shares Hilarious Truth About Stanley Cup Ring

