Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    NFL Insider Issues Major Puka Nacua Update Before Rams-Vikings

    By Spencer Ostrow,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F4TKt_0wKGHio000

    The Los Angeles Rams have had a tough start to the 2024-25 NFL season, sitting at 2-4, largely due to the injuries that have plagued their wide receiver room.

    Puka Nacua sustained a PCL sprain in his right knee during the Rams’ Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions, while Cooper Kupp injured his ankle in a Week 2 loss against the Arizona Cardinals. Both have been out since then.

    As the Rams prepare to host the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football in Week 8, Kupp has been practicing all week and is expected to return to the lineup . The All-Pro wideout hasn't been listed on this week's injury report.

    For Nacua, his timeline was a little different.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Stnvk_0wKGHio000
    Cooper Kupp (10) and Puka Nacua (17).

    Isaiah J&period Downing-Imagn Images

    According to Adam Schefter , the Rams opened his 21-day practice window on Tuesday to determine whether they want to activate him from the injured reserve.

    Now, on Thursday morning, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports there’s some “optimism” Nacua could be back for the Vikings game.

    "He's (Nacua) listed as questionable, and my understanding is there is now optimism that Puka Nakua could play tonight," Pelissero said.

    Pelissero noted that if Nacua is activated for Thursday night, he’s not expected to be limited as the Rams plan to ease him back into action.

    "He's not going to go out there probably and play 70 snaps," he added. "He's only had one real practice, but he's had a good week. They put him through some things yesterday. I would imagine they'll put him through some more things today. If all goes well, it seems like we're trending toward Puka Nakua at least being active for the Rams tonight."

    If the Rams decide to activate Nacua to the 53-man roster ahead of Thursday night’s game, they must do so before the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

    Nacua is in his second season in the NFL out of BYU. The fifth-round pick set a new rookie record with 105 receptions, surpassing the previous mark held by Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.​

    Last season, he accumulated 1486 yards and six touchdowns .

    Kickoff between the Vikings and Rams is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.

    Related: Would the Rams Really Trade Cooper Kupp?

    Related Search

    Nfl injuriesNfl predictionsAmerican footballPuka NacuaPuka NakuaMinnesota Vikings

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    NFL Makes Final Decision on Punishment for Jets QB Aaron Rodgers
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    Dez Offers Brutal Take on Cowboys Firing McCarthy
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Eyeing Post-Marriage Business Opportunity
    Athlon Sports14 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Greg McElroy Predicts College Football Upset on Saturday
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    $84 Million College Football Coach Is the Favorite to be Fired Next
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Jalen Brunson Sounds Off After Knicks Blowout Pacers
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    Former College Football Powerhouse Mocked for Shockingly Low Friday Night Attendance
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    No. 5 Gophers men's hockey cruises to 7-1 win over St. Thomas
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    Erin Andrews Makes Personal Confession About Patrick Mahomes Interview
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Fans in Disbelief After Caitlin Clark Made 25 Three-Pointers in a Row
    Athlon Sports14 hours ago
    Caitlin Clark's Reunion With Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall Is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Excited to Take Major Step in Relationship
    Athlon Sports18 hours ago
    What Brittany Mahomes' Kids Truly Feel About Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Tom Brady Was Asked If Lions Can Beat Chiefs
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    WNBA Team Fires Head Coach After Second Straight Losing Season
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Undefeated College Football Program Predicted to Miss CFB Playoff
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Warriors Stick to Blueprint in Dominating Win Over Jazz
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    Nebraska Football Faces Backlash as Bizarre Pregame Promotion Goes Viral
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    "College GameDay" Announces Week 9 Celebrity Guest Picker For Washington-Indiana Game
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    No. 2 Huskers fight off Illinois in final set to finish sweep
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    NBA Makes Strong Statement on Punishment After Hawks-Nets Incident
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Charles Barkley Names One NBA Contender In Serious 'Trouble'
    Athlon Sports22 hours ago
    Cowboys Reveal Major New Dalvin Cook Thoughts on Roster Move vs. 49ers
    Athlon Sports18 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist view of news — Hurricane, candy!, climate change deniers, Columbus Day
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy