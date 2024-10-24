NFL Insider Issues Major Puka Nacua Update Before Rams-Vikings

The Los Angeles Rams have had a tough start to the 2024-25 NFL season, sitting at 2-4, largely due to the injuries that have plagued their wide receiver room.

Puka Nacua sustained a PCL sprain in his right knee during the Rams’ Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions, while Cooper Kupp injured his ankle in a Week 2 loss against the Arizona Cardinals. Both have been out since then.

As the Rams prepare to host the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football in Week 8, Kupp has been practicing all week and is expected to return to the lineup . The All-Pro wideout hasn't been listed on this week's injury report.

For Nacua, his timeline was a little different.

Cooper Kupp (10) and Puka Nacua (17). Isaiah J&period Downing-Imagn Images

According to Adam Schefter , the Rams opened his 21-day practice window on Tuesday to determine whether they want to activate him from the injured reserve.

Now, on Thursday morning, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports there’s some “optimism” Nacua could be back for the Vikings game.

"He's (Nacua) listed as questionable, and my understanding is there is now optimism that Puka Nakua could play tonight," Pelissero said.

Pelissero noted that if Nacua is activated for Thursday night, he’s not expected to be limited as the Rams plan to ease him back into action.

"He's not going to go out there probably and play 70 snaps," he added. "He's only had one real practice, but he's had a good week. They put him through some things yesterday. I would imagine they'll put him through some more things today. If all goes well, it seems like we're trending toward Puka Nakua at least being active for the Rams tonight."

If the Rams decide to activate Nacua to the 53-man roster ahead of Thursday night’s game, they must do so before the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Nacua is in his second season in the NFL out of BYU. The fifth-round pick set a new rookie record with 105 receptions, surpassing the previous mark held by Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.​

Last season, he accumulated 1486 yards and six touchdowns .

Kickoff between the Vikings and Rams is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.

