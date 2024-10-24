Open in App
    More Browns Trades Rumors

    By Austin Givan,

    1 days ago

    The Cleveland Browns' season, already teetering on the edge, fell deeper into uncertainty after their Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Now sitting at 1-6, the Browns dealt with the 21-14 defeat and lost quarterback Deshaun Watson for the season due to a devastating Achilles injury.

    Watson's injury only compounded Cleveland's struggles all year behind one of the league’s worst offensive lines, which has allowed 33 sacks through seven games.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ny2WF_0wKGHf9p00

    &lparKen Blaze-Imagn Images&rpar

    To make matters worse, the Browns had already traded away their No. 1 receiver, Amari Cooper, to the Buffalo Bills just days before the Bengals game. The once-promising season has now taken a turn, with rumors of additional trades surrounding Cleveland's remaining stars .

    NFL.com's Kevin Patra recently reported that Cleveland, while likely to not trade away Myles Garrett, may consider trading more veterans such as Za'Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson, or Greg Newsome to accumulate draft picks for a much-needed roster overhaul.

    With eight draft picks already secured for 2025, including potential compensatory selections, the Browns are eyeing a future rebuild as their current season drifts toward irrelevance.

    As the Browns prepare for a daunting Week 8 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, they will turn to veteran quarterback Jameis Winston to lead the offense. Winston, who had his best season in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has since been relegated to backup roles.

    His task will be steep as Cleveland faces one of the NFL's top defenses while speculation about the team’s long-term plans continues to swirl.

    Related: Browns Turn to Jameis Winston as Starter

    Cleveland's once-promising defense , led by an injured Myles Garrett, has struggled to meet expectations, and the offense, hampered by injuries and inconsistency, has failed to find any rhythm. Now, as rumors of trades loom, the Browns' season seems to be drifting further away, with the future becoming the primary focus.

    Deshaun Watson injuryJameis Winston'S performanceCleveland BrownsNfl season 2022American footballCincinnati Bengals

