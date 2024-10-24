Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Bills Hidden Stat Reveals Greg Rousseau Value

    By Nick Faria,

    2 days ago

    Since being drafted in the first round by the Buffalo Bills in 2021, Greg Rousseau has shown flashes of how dominant a player he can be.

    While his sack totals in four seasons haven't been anything major (20.5), there's a statistic used for edge rushers that details how important the Miami product has been for Buffalo.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7GXM_0wKFfIPb00
    Aug 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) works against Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium.

    Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    According to Next Gen Stats, Rousseau has recorded pressure on opposing quarterbacks less than 2.5 seconds from the time of the snap on 17 different occasions this season - the second-highest total in the NFL behind only Myles Garrett.

    He's tied with New York Giants star Brian Burns, Houston's Danielle Hunter, and 49ers star Nick Bosa on that list.

    On a defense with Von Miller suspended for violating the personal conduct policy, the Bills have been able to still find a way to be successful.

    Related: Bills Coach Details Importance Of Josh Allen's Subtle Streak

    A big part of that is because Rousseau is pressuring the quarterback more than many other teams combined. While the sack vs. pressure debate has gone on for several years, there's room to say both stats are important to determine who the best edge rushers are.

    And while his sack total isn't the highest around the league, Rousseau's pressure rate shows he still belongs in that top category.

