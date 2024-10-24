Spurs Aim to Beat Mavericks in Season Opener

The San Antonio Spurs (0-0) will travel north to take on the defending Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks (0-0) in their first game of the season. The Spurs opened their year against Dallas last season as well, and suffered a loss in Victor Wembanyama's first career game.

With the additions of Harrison Barnes, Chris Paul, and Stephon Castle, the Spurs are expected to improve over last season, but unlike Dallas, they are not competing for a spot in the NBA Finals.

Before tipoff, we have you covered with everything you need to know, from betting odds (via Fanduel), TV info, streaming, and injury reports.

Mar 19, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) battles for position with San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) and guard Devin Vassell (24) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. © Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Injury Reports

Spurs

Devin Vassell, foot (OUT)

Mavericks

Dante Exum, wrist (OUT)

How to Watch

Time: 6:40PM CST

Location: American Airlines Arena, Dallas, TX

Streaming: Max

Channel: TNT

Betting Odds

Spread: Spurs+8 (-110)/Mavericks -8 (-110)

Money line: Spurs (+290)/Mavericks (-360)

Over/under: 229.5

Last season, the Spurs went winless against Dallas, losing all four games. Wembanyama played in three games and averaged 17.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He was limited in the preseason, so despite getting a normal run tonight, there will likely be some rust to kick off.

A must-watch matchup will be Jeremy Sochan and Luka Doncic. The two have been chippy before, and Sochan takes pride in getting a reaction from his opponents. In addition to that matchup, anytime Stephon Castle is defending either Kyrie Irving or Doncic, fans should be glued to their screens as he sees his first major test at the NBA level.