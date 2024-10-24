Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Warriors' 'Set Tone' in Offseason

    By Lance Roberson,

    2 days ago

    NBA practices aren't what they used to be and don't happen as often. However, training camp could compensate for the lack of quantity and quality during the regular season. Golden State Warriors Draymond Green said their training camp was "one of the best and hardest" in his career. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr "set the tone" in training camp, leading to a dominant season-opening victory.

    Green complimented Kerr and his teammates on the recent episode of the "Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis" on a successful training camp.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZgOPn_0wKFbq7n00
    Oct 23, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) and power forward Draymond Green (23) celebrate during the second half against the Portland Trailblazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

    "Here it is and getting to know these guys, man, the vibes have been on 10 preseasons, one of the best training camps and hardest training camps", Green said . "I might add, like Steve was killing us in camp. That's crazy. We had one super long practice. I ain't practiced that long since. I'm just like, man, this is nuts."

    The Warriors held their 2024 training camp in Hawaii, a typical vacation destination. However, despite the beautiful state's tropical, relaxing energy, Kerr put his players' feet to the figurative lava after his team missed the playoffs for the third time since 2020.

    Green appreciated Kerr's energy. He believes the Warriors had a great training camp, which led to an undefeated preseason.

    "We (Stephen Curry, Kevon Looney, and Green) were in everything because, again, this is a new thing," Green said. "You got to set a tone. You know what I'm saying? And so I think we did a great job of setting the tone, and we could not have asked for a better training  camp or a better preseason than we had."

    Related: Warriors Fans All Saying The Same Thing About Franchise-Record Opener

    The Warriors veterans' buy-in to Kerr's system set an example for the young and newer players to follow. Considering Green's disruptive 2023-24 campaign, his positive attitude to start the season speaks volumes about his focus on the 2024-25 season.

