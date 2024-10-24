Why the Browns Could Suddenly Find Their Offensive Stride

The Cleveland Browns will look to start fresh in Week 8 when they take on the Baltimore Ravens.

After struggling immensely on offense through their 1-6 start, the unit will look very different next week. Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is out for the remainder of the season with a ruptured Achilles.

Browns quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston. © Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The team officially announced that Jameis Winston will be their starter against Baltimore. They also made a big coaching change on Wednesday, announcing that offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will be calling plays, replacing head coach Kevin Stefanski.

While the matchup with the 5-2 Ravens initially seems insurmountable for the Browns, the game could end up being closer when looking at both team's statistics so far this season.

Through seven games, the Browns have fielded the league's worst passing offense, while the Ravens have fielded the worst passing defense. A completely fresh offense with a quarterback that has big play potential in Winston presents a new, unexpected challenge for Baltimore's defense.

While Winston does often make a lot of mistakes throughout the course of games, he can also make plays that Watson was incapable of making so far this season. In 80 starts, Winston has thrown 142 touchdowns, and in his last full season as a starter, he threw a league-leading 5,109 passing yards.

Related: Browns Turn to Jameis Winston as Starter

Superstar running back Nick Chubb will also likely have a larger role against the Ravens in his second game back from his season-ending injury in 2023, giving Cleveland even more potential for an explosive play against a defense that has been strong against the run so far this year.