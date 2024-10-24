Open in App
    Tyrese Haliburton Blames Stephen Curry for Supbar Shooting

    By Lance Roberson,

    1 days ago

    Numerous factors contributed to the Indiana Pacers' slow start against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. However, the most significant aspect was Tyrese Haliburton's subpar shooting performance. Ultimately, the Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons, 115-109, no thanks to Haliburton's rough shooting night. According to Haliburton, Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry is to blame for such a dip in production.

    Haliburton mentioned the precious advice Curry gave the Pacers star during their time together with Team USA at the Paris Olympics. However, following the 115-109 victory over the lowly Pistons, Haliburton called out Curry for his advice.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0apB1b_0wKFZR6m00
    Oct 23, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

    "Honestly speaking, I'm probably gonna blame Steph because he convinced me to try out pregame naps because I told him I don't nap and he told me to try it out and text him after the game, see the result," Haliburton said. "So he'll be getting a text from me shortly. No more pregame naps with Tyrese, but we figured it out."

    Despite converting 1-9 from 3, Haliburton was all smiles and jokes after the game. On the heels of an avalanche of critiques and skepticism regarding the Pacers' legitimacy, moreover, Haliburton as a genuine star, the Pacers' point guard nearly experienced a season-opening loss to the Pistons.

    However, thanks to Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin, such an embarrassing moment didn't happen. To Haliburton's credit, though, he did record a clutch triple in the fourth quarter.

    It's only one game, so Pacers fans shouldn't pull out their pitchforks in a victory. It's possible the Pistons' pride played a role in last season's worst team starting strong at home. Despite the Pistons' admiral performance, the reigning Eastern Conference runner-up should be above such an outing if it wasn't a fluke.

    Related: Bennedict Mathurin's Clutch Performance Blesses Pacers

    Indiana has its chance to right their wrongs in the playoff rematch vs. the New York Knicks on Friday. Perhaps Haliburton won't take a nap before the contest.

    Stephen Curry Tyrese Haliburton Nba season opener Detroit Pistons Indiana pacers New York Knicks

