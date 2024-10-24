Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Chiefs' Crucial Running Back Added to Injury Report

    By Colin Miller,

    1 days ago

    The Kansas City Chiefs are 6-0 for just the third time in franchise history heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

    After the team seemingly lost JuJu Smith-Schuster for the foreseeable future, they made a big move on Wednesday, trading for All-Pro receiver Deandre Hopkins. However, after adding Hopkins, the team may lose another key weapon on their roster.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3upOJP_0wKFZ0be00

    Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

    Running back Kareem Hunt was added to the injury report on Wednesday as he was limited in practice with a hip injury. While it's unclear how long Hunt will miss, if at all, it's still concerning that he is banged up.

    Hunt, who signed with Kansas City after Isiah Pacheco went down with a foot injury, has been one of the team's biggest standouts in recent weeks. Through three games, Hunt has 249 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 63 carries.

    Along with Hunt, Smith-Schuster and defensive end Mike Danna were both on the injury report. Smith-Schuster has already been ruled out against the Raiders, while Danna has not practiced in over a week, so if he doesn't return by Friday, he likely won't play on Sunday.

    Related: Chiefs Boldly Change Game Plan in DeAndre Hopkins Trade

    If Hunt isn't able to go, running duties will likely fall on rookie Carson Steele and Samaje Perine, who Hunt had already beaten out in the depth chart. Clyde Edwards-Helaire also has an opportunity to get some touches, as he has yet to see the field with the Chiefs this season.

