Tua Tagovailoa Shares 4-Word Message on Plans for Upcoming NFL Return

The Miami Dolphins have struggled in the absence of star signal caller Tua Tagovailoa in recent months, creating a stir of anticipation in the lead-up to the Dolphins QB's expected return to the field this weekend.

Tagovailoa could take the field to battle Cardinals star Kyler Murray in South Beach at 1 p.m. this Saturday in a game that could quickly escalate into passing game fireworks.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide superstar knows that he has to keep something important in mind when he takes the field if he wants to stay off of the trainer's table.

"Just got to be smart," Tagovailoa, who practiced for the first time since a recent concussion against the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, said about "trucking" defenders while running with the football.

"My entire time playing football, I've been a competitor and that is or was sort of my edge when I would run from high school, even in college I would do the same thing," he added.

"You just can't be doing that. So definitely got to stay more available for the team, for the organization, for our guys."

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert said that Tagovailoa has a strong understanding of how to stay healthy after the struggles he has recently contended with as the leader of the team's offense.

"We all joke around and laugh, but on a serious note, he knows that he has to protect himself better," Mostert said. "Only he can control those things, and he understands that moving forward."

