Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Tua Tagovailoa Shares 4-Word Message on Plans for Upcoming NFL Return

    By Nick Meyer,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R1XRu_0wKFYHYx00

    The Miami Dolphins have struggled in the absence of star signal caller Tua Tagovailoa in recent months, creating a stir of anticipation in the lead-up to the Dolphins QB's expected return to the field this weekend.

    Tagovailoa could take the field to battle Cardinals star Kyler Murray in South Beach at 1 p.m. this Saturday in a game that could quickly escalate into passing game fireworks.

    The former Alabama Crimson Tide superstar knows that he has to keep something important in mind when he takes the field if he wants to stay off of the trainer's table.

    "Just got to be smart," Tagovailoa, who practiced for the first time since a recent concussion against the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, said about "trucking" defenders while running with the football.

    "My entire time playing football, I've been a competitor and that is or was sort of my edge when I would run from high school, even in college I would do the same thing," he added.

    "You just can't be doing that. So definitely got to stay more available for the team, for the organization, for our guys."

    Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert said that Tagovailoa has a strong understanding of how to stay healthy after the struggles he has recently contended with as the leader of the team's offense.

    "We all joke around and laugh, but on a serious note, he knows that he has to protect himself better," Mostert said. "Only he can control those things, and he understands that moving forward."

    Related: NFL Makes Tua Tagovailoa Announcement Amid Report From Chief Medical Officer

    Related: Justin Jefferson Sends Stern Message to Vikings After Week 7 Defeat at Hands of Detroit Lions

    Related Search

    Tua Tagovailoa'S returnDolphins' offensive strategyNfl injuriesTua TagovailoaAmerican footballMiami Dolphins

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    NFL Makes Final Decision on Punishment for Jets QB Aaron Rodgers
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    Dez Offers Brutal Take on Cowboys Firing McCarthy
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Paul Finebaum Names Major College Football Coach Who Has Lost Fans' Support
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    $84 Million College Football Coach Is the Favorite to be Fired Next
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Allegiant Stadium will be Full of Chiefs Fans for Week 8
    Athlon Sports14 hours ago
    Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Eyeing Post-Marriage Business Opportunity
    Athlon Sports15 hours ago
    Crimson Tide Play-By-Play Analyst Makes Fascinating Analogy About Kalen DeBoer
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    What Brittany Mahomes' Kids Truly Feel About Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Erin Andrews Makes Personal Confession About Patrick Mahomes Interview
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Caitlin Clark's Reunion With Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall Is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    Fans in Disbelief After Caitlin Clark Made 25 Three-Pointers in a Row
    Athlon Sports14 hours ago
    Former College Football Powerhouse Mocked for Shockingly Low Friday Night Attendance
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    David Pollack Names Overlooked SEC Quarterback One of the Best in the Country
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Alvin Kamara’s Unexpected Admission About Chiefs Game is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Nebraska Football Faces Backlash as Bizarre Pregame Promotion Goes Viral
    Athlon Sports14 hours ago
    Rece Davis Names College Football Program That Needs 'Patience'
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Undefeated College Football Program Predicted to Miss CFB Playoff
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    WNBA Team Fires Head Coach After Second Straight Losing Season
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    No. 5 Gophers men's hockey cruises to 7-1 win over St. Thomas
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Doug Pederson had a nine word response to playing Green Bay this week
    Athlon Sports16 hours ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    College Football Insider’s Latest Lincoln Riley Report Likely to Frustrate USC Fans
    Athlon Sports15 hours ago
    Charles Barkley Names One NBA Contender In Serious 'Trouble'
    Athlon Sports23 hours ago
    NBA Makes Strong Statement on Punishment After Hawks-Nets Incident
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Warriors Stick to Blueprint in Dominating Win Over Jazz
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    No. 2 Huskers fight off Illinois in final set to finish sweep
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    National Anthem Performance Before Yankees-Dodgers World Series Goes Viral
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy