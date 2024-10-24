Jets Insider Issues Bleak Warning on Aaron Rodgers' Future

Things are not exactly looking cheery for New York Jets fans entering Week 8. At 2-5, the Jets are already in danger of missing the postseason with Aaron Rodgers in the second season of his three-year, $112.5 million restructured contract extension .

The 40-year-old quarterback, who has thrown five touchdowns and six interceptions in his last three games, is also dealing with multiple injuries, including a new setback with his hamstring this week.

Speaking on his podcast "Flight Deck with Rich Cimini" on Wednesday, ESPN's Jets beat reporter sent a bleak warning on Rodgers' future with the team while answering fan questions submitted for the show.

"Honestly, I don’t know if there’s any scenario where he would come back," Cimini said, when asked whether a 6-11 or 7-10 final record would push Rodgers out the door.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Chris Pedota&comma NorthJersey&periodcom &sol USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He’s just not playing well, I think his body is beat up, I think if the Jets miss the playoffs, which it certainly appears they will, the Jets will start over next year."

"I’m not basing that on anything Rodgers told me or anyone in his circle told me. I just think this is probably going to be his final season. Again, just gut feeling, reading the tea leaves, that’s what I see."

Without any further restructuring, Rodgers carries a $23.5 million salary cap hit in 2025, as well as a potential $49 million dead cap hit if the Jets were to trade or release the four-time MVP signal-caller next year.

The Jets will travel to New England to take on the reeling 1-6 Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. ESPN BET tabs New York as 7-point road favorites with a 71% chance to win.

