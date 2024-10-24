Commanders Offensive Line Prepared for Bears Despite QB Uncertainty

The Washington Commanders have proven themselves to be solid competitors through the first seven weeks of the season, largely led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

However, after Daniels went down with a rib injury in their dominant 40-7 victory over the Carolina Panthers, his status remains week-to-week, creating uncertainty ahead of their Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears.

Without Daniels, fans will miss the highly anticipated showdown between the 2024 No. 1 draft pick, Caleb Williams, and the No. 2 pick, Daniels.

Stepping in for Daniels, veteran Marcus Mariota performed admirably in Week 7, completing 18 of 23 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Mariota’s performance gave Washington confidence that they could continue their success, even in Daniels' absence.

One of the standout aspects of Washington’s Week 7 win was the stellar play of the offensive line. Pro Football Focus ( PFF ) ranks the Commanders’ offensive line at No. 11 for Week 8, with a particularly impressive pass-blocking efficiency rating of 89.3 — ninth in the NFL this week. The line surrendered only five pressures, including a sack, on 28 dropbacks.

Key contributors include free-agent acquisition Nick Allegretti, whose 78.7 PFF pass-blocking grade ranks fifth among all NFL guards. Sam Cosmi also excelled, earning an 82.1 pass-blocking grade, ranking 11th among guards in Week 7.

As the Commanders prepare for the Bears, the offensive line will play a crucial role in maintaining protection, whether Daniels is cleared to play or Mariota is called upon once again. The Commanders will look to rely on their scheme and put Mariota in favorable positions to capitalize and lead the team to victory.