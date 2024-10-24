Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Commanders Offensive Line Prepared for Bears Despite QB Uncertainty

    By Austin Givan,

    1 days ago

    The Washington Commanders have proven themselves to be solid competitors through the first seven weeks of the season, largely led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

    However, after Daniels went down with a rib injury in their dominant 40-7 victory over the Carolina Panthers, his status remains week-to-week, creating uncertainty ahead of their Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=413esl_0wKFYANs00
    Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (0) receives a snap during the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

    Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

    Without Daniels, fans will miss the highly anticipated showdown between the 2024 No. 1 draft pick, Caleb Williams, and the No. 2 pick, Daniels.

    Stepping in for Daniels, veteran Marcus Mariota performed admirably in Week 7, completing 18 of 23 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Mariota’s performance gave Washington confidence that they could continue their success, even in Daniels' absence.

    One of the standout aspects of Washington’s Week 7 win was the stellar play of the offensive line. Pro Football Focus ( PFF ) ranks the Commanders’ offensive line at No. 11 for Week 8, with a particularly impressive pass-blocking efficiency rating of 89.3 — ninth in the NFL this week. The line surrendered only five pressures, including a sack, on 28 dropbacks.

    Key contributors include free-agent acquisition Nick Allegretti, whose 78.7 PFF pass-blocking grade ranks fifth among all NFL guards. Sam Cosmi also excelled, earning an 82.1 pass-blocking grade, ranking 11th among guards in Week 7.

    Related: Commanders' Jamin Davis Release Adds to Ron Rivera Failed Legacy

    As the Commanders prepare for the Bears, the offensive line will play a crucial role in maintaining protection, whether Daniels is cleared to play or Mariota is called upon once again. The Commanders will look to rely on their scheme and put Mariota in favorable positions to capitalize and lead the team to victory.

    Related Search

    Commanders offensive lineMarcus Mariota performanceNfl quarterback rankingsWashington commandersJayden Daniels injuryAmerican football

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    NFL Makes Final Decision on Punishment for Jets QB Aaron Rodgers
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    $84 Million College Football Coach Is the Favorite to be Fired Next
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Dez Offers Brutal Take on Cowboys Firing McCarthy
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Greg McElroy Predicts College Football Upset on Saturday
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Alvin Kamara’s Unexpected Admission About Chiefs Game is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Crimson Tide Play-By-Play Analyst Makes Fascinating Analogy About Kalen DeBoer
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Jalen Brunson Sounds Off After Knicks Blowout Pacers
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily28 days ago
    No. 5 Gophers men's hockey cruises to 7-1 win over St. Thomas
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Doug Pederson had a nine word response to playing Green Bay this week
    Athlon Sports16 hours ago
    Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Eyeing Post-Marriage Business Opportunity
    Athlon Sports15 hours ago
    David Pollack Names Overlooked SEC Quarterback One of the Best in the Country
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Santi Aldama is ready to show why he deserves another long-term deal with the Grizzlies
    Athlon Sports14 hours ago
    WNBA Team Fires Head Coach After Second Straight Losing Season
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    What Brittany Mahomes' Kids Truly Feel About Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Former College Football Powerhouse Mocked for Shockingly Low Friday Night Attendance
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    Rece Davis Names College Football Program That Needs 'Patience'
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Erin Andrews Makes Personal Confession About Patrick Mahomes Interview
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Nebraska Football Faces Backlash as Bizarre Pregame Promotion Goes Viral
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Fans in Disbelief After Caitlin Clark Made 25 Three-Pointers in a Row
    Athlon Sports14 hours ago
    Undefeated College Football Program Predicted to Miss CFB Playoff
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    National Anthem Performance Before Yankees-Dodgers World Series Goes Viral
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    College Football Insider’s Latest Lincoln Riley Report Likely to Frustrate USC Fans
    Athlon Sports15 hours ago
    Warriors Stick to Blueprint in Dominating Win Over Jazz
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy