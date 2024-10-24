Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Still Top Fantasy Pick Despite Injury

    By Austin Givan,

    1 days ago

    The impressive play of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has highlighted the Washington Commanders' season. Daniels has established himself as a critical part of Washington's offense for seven weeks.

    Their momentum took a hit in Week 7 when Daniels suffered a rib injury early in their dominant 40-7 win over the Carolina Panthers. The injury has left his status for the Week 8 showdown against the Chicago Bears uncertain, as the rookie is listed as week-to-week.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gkPwr_0wKFY8hf00
    Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5).

    Peter Casey-Imagn Images

    Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota delivered a stellar performance in relief. Mariota went 18 of 23 for 205 yards and two touchdowns, keeping the Commanders’ offense in rhythm and leading the team to victory. While fans were disappointed by the missed matchup between Daniels and Chicago’s No. 1 pick, Caleb Williams, Mariota showed he could lead Washington for the time being.

    Despite the uncertainty surrounding Daniels' availability, Pro Football Focus ( PFF ) still ranks him No. 7 in their Week 8 fantasy football rankings. This ranking is a testament to Daniels' impact this season, and fantasy owners remain optimistic about his return. However, some might proceed with caution, waiting for official word on his status closer to game time.

    Related: Commanders' Jamin Davis Release Adds to Ron Rivera Failed Legacy

    As the Commanders prepare for their Week 8 matchup against a stingy Bears defense that ranks No. 7 in passing yards allowed per game and No. 4 in points allowed, the focus shifts to Mariota once again. While Daniels’ availability remains in question, Washington is confident in its ability to maintain its competitive edge. Mariota will need to navigate a Bears defense that gives up an average of 180 passing yards and just 16.8 points per game to opponents.

