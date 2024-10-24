Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Dez Offers Brutal Take on Cowboys Firing McCarthy

    By Mike Fisher,

    1 days ago

    FRISCO - It is very much in season to attack Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, as even his own owner Jerry Jones, is doing so. And once Jones announces, as he did this week, that he thinks McCarthy and his staff are guilty of "bad plays''?

    Cowboys Nation has ever reason to consider that an invitation to pile on. And no less an authority on the subject than old friend Dez Bryant is doing just that.

    The can of worms - not to mention a cap of whoop-ass- was opened when Jones opined, "We're designing bad plays, we're designing bad concepts.'' That is a brutal take, and we think also a juvenile one; is there something all that different between the Dallas playbook and the playbook of other teams?

    Oh, and didn't this exact same "bad'' offense lead the NFL in scoring a year ago?

    But now, anyone who was waiting for a trigger has one - including Dez, the long-time Dallas star now famously outspoken on Twitter.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Msyra_0wKFY53U00

    Bryant is now suggesting that Jones should have fired McCarthy after last year's playoff disappointment in that blowout loss to Green Bay; that is a valid thought and was indeed considered by the owner at the time.

    Bryant is saying the reason for the change should be that McCarthy's "old ways'' don't fit the "new age of football.'' But respectfully, again: When did this "new age'' arrive? Sometime in the last six weeks? Because there was nothing outdated about the way this Dak Prescott-led offense performed over the course of 2023.

    And one more hot take, and this is where Dez is working some revisionist history.

    "Should have kept Dan Quinn and made him the head coach," Bryant wrote on X.

    At this moment? Hey, that sounds like a heck of a plan. After all, McCarthy is 3-3, and looking up in the standings at the Washington Commanders, who with Quinn as their new head coach are 5-2. And because "3-3'' is better than "5-2'' ... Quinn is a better coach than McCarthy. Right?

    What we've got here is an intellectually lethal combination of the aforementioned "revisionist history'' plus "recency bias.'' The fact is, on Jan. 14, after the favored Cowboys got pounded by the Packers at AT&T Stadium by a 48-32 score, there was nobody - and darn sure not Dez - who came away from it thinking the defensive coordinator Quinn deserved a promotion.

    How can we prove this? By noting that Dez is being driven by his passion here, not by his logic. To wit, while now Bryant is saying Quinn should've been promoted to head coach, on Jan. 14, in the wake of the embarrassing loss, Dez tweeted, "Quinn was ready to leave Dallas. Fire his ass, Jerry, and give him his wish.''

    There is nothing "new age'' about Quinn, who by the way would obviously not be running the offense is he was somehow in charge in Dallas. ... so if the Cowboys ever struggled under his leadership, critics would be talking about his "bad plays,'' too.

    Related: Cowboys Coach Boldly Claps Back at Troy Aikman for 'Terrible' and 'Lazy!' Scouting Report

    It made little sense to reward McCarthy with an extension after the Packers debacle; that's why he's a final-season lame duck now. And as Quinn was very much a part of the embarrassment? In real time, it made little sense to reward him with a promotion.

    Dez Bryant and McCarthy's army of Cowboys critics don't seem to know that now. But on Feb. 14, they stated their understanding of that very clearly.

    Comments / 145

    SA Ander
    32m ago
    jerry again thinking he can coach, fired Jimmy and probably cost him 2 more SBs....90% is not having the players....
    george warfel
    1h ago
    I don't blame McCarthy...blame jones , he put this bad group of players on the field....and zimmer hiring was a mistake....he doesn't have it anymore
