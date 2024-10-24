Open in App
    Commanders’ Dorance Armstrong Thriving

    By Austin Givan,

    1 days ago

    Dorance Armstrong’s decision to follow his former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders has been a resounding success. After spending six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys battling alongside Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, Armstrong left for the Commanders in 2024 and has quickly made a significant impact.

    While his former team struggles with injuries, Armstrong is thriving in Washington, where the team has stormed out to a 5-2 record, sitting atop the NFC East.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0liUQq_0wKFUX0p00
    Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) prepares to throw the ball against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Northwest Stadium.

    © Amber Searls-Imagn Images

    The Commanders' defense has shown vulnerabilities, allowing an average of 329.1 yards per game. Their run defense, in particular, has struggled, giving up 131.6 rushing yards per contest.

    Yet, Armstrong and his teammates have made critical plays at key moments. Notably, fellow former Cowboys teammate Dante Fowler Jr. returned his first career interception for a touchdown in Week 7, adding to the defense’s momentum.

    One of the biggest indicators of Armstrong’s success is his ranking in Pro Football Focus’ ( PFF ) pass-rusher standings. He currently sits at No. 11, just behind Parsons, who missed the past two games with an injury. Armstrong's impressive 20.6% pass-rush win rate ranks him sixth in the NFL, making him one of the top defensive threats in the league.

    Although Armstrong missed Washington’s commanding 40-7 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 due to a rib injury, his influence on the field this season has been undeniable.

    With Armstrong ranked as the Commanders' best pass rusher this season , Washington looks ahead to their Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears. The Commanders will face No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, who has begun to settle into his role as Chicago’s franchise quarterback.

    Armstrong's ability to pressure the young quarterback will be critical in Washington's game plan as they seek to maintain their division lead and continue their upward trajectory in the NFC.

