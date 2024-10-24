Open in App
    The Phoenix Suns dampened the LA Clippers' debut at the Intuit Dome with a thrilling 116-113 victory in overtime

    By Jonas Panerio,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nvNgt_0wJxhdGH00

    Undermanned and out of breath, the Los Angeles Clippers couldn’t pull a win out of the fire, falling to the Phoenix Suns in overtime, 116-113, in their season-opener at the Intuit Dome on Wednesday night.

    The Clippers trailed by as many as 14 points but rallied and took a 10-point lead in the fourth. However, Suns superstar Kevin Durant came alive and hit several big shots to send the game to the extra session. The Clippers also had numerous chances to stun the Suns in overtime, but Harden came up short in the game’s dying seconds.

    Extended drought in the second quarter

    After going neck-and-neck with the Suns in the first, the Clippers’ offense went dry in the second, as they were held scoreless for six minutes. Phoenix took advantage and built a 40-27 lead before the Clippers narrowed the gap to eight at halftime, 47-39.

    The Clippers’ fightback continued in the third as they regained the driver’s seat, 60-55, behind numerous buckets by superstar guard James Harden. With their defense clicking and the reserves pitching in, L.A. poured it on and surged ahead, 91-81, after a shot clock-beating three-pointer by Amir Coffey with 6:13 to go in the fourth.

    But the veteran-laden Suns refused to quit as KD tied the game at 103-all with a difficult midrange jumper over two defenders with 21 seconds left.

    Ran out of gas

    The Suns hung on to a 114-112 lead, but Harden had a shot to tie the game after drawing a foul on his drive to the rack with only 4.1 ticks remaining in OT. After making the first, his second shot rimmed out, and the Suns extended their lead to three, 116-113, after two from the line by Jusuf Nurkic.

    The Clippers had one last shot to potentially tie the game, but “The Beard” lost the ball on the inbound pass and had it stolen by Grayson Allen, ending the game.

    Harden led the Clippers with 29 points on 10-of-28 shooting, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. However, he also committed eight turnovers. Ivica Zubac had 21 points before fouling out. Norman Powell added 17, Derrick Jones Jr. chipped in 12, while Coffey came off the bench and had 11.

