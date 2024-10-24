NHL Makes Announcement on Jacob Trouba's Controversial Hit

New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba landed a monster hit on Tuesday night as he leveled Montreal Canadiens defenseman Justin Barrow with a controversial headshot.

On Wednesday, the world came to know that the Rangers blueliner will not face any further discipline from the NHL following his hit on Barron during the Rangers' 7-2 win.

According to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski , the ruling and the lack of any disciplinary measures are based on a further review of the play by the NHL and the fact that Trouba completed a body check without targeting Barron's head in particular.

"Upon review by the NHL, it was determined that Trouba's hit was a legal full body check with Barron's chest as the main point of contact," Wyshynski wrote.

"If there was contact with Barron's head, that contact was covered under Rule 48.1, which considers 'whether the player attempted to hit squarely through the opponent's body and the head was not 'picked' as a result of poor timing, poor angle of approach, or unnecessary extension of the body upward or outward.'"

The hit happened in the third period, with the Rangers leading 5-2. Barron carried the puck along the boards in New York’s zone before the collision with Trouba.

The hit sparked an immediate reaction by Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson, who quickly engaged Trouba in a fight, leading to penalties for both players, including an instigator penalty and misconduct for Matheson.

Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis and forward Brendan Gallagher voiced their frustrations.

"They had a clean hit on the ice, we have a hit to the head from a player that’s had multiple, multiple warnings," Gallagher said, via The Athletic.

“The first point of contact was the head,” St. Louis noted.

