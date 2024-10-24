Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Five Key Takeaways for Pistons Fans After Opening Night Loss to Pacers

    By Nick Meyer,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tqyEb_0wJv6VMd00

    Coach JB Bickerstaff's new look Detroit Pistons faced a tall task in Game One of the 2024-2025 NBA season on Wednesday night as they went up against last year's Eastern Conference runners-up, the Indiana Pacers.

    The Pistons threatened to push their six-point first quarter lead into double digits in the second quarter of the game before Indiana rallied and took a one-point lead to the locker room at Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit.

    Pistons and Pacers fans alike watched in frustration as former Pistons and current Pacers big man James Wiseman suffered a non-contact injury that appeared serious on the court.

    The game continued on with Detroit eventually falling 115-109 to their neighbors from the south.

    Should Pistons fans be encouraged after last year's disastrous season that included an NBA record-tying 28-game losing streak?

    Let's explore. Here are five key takeaways that Pistons fans should remember following their loss to the Pacers in the first game of the year:

    1. The Pistons were killed on the stat sheet-

    Detroit played a competitive game and jumped out to an impressive early lead but the end result shows a team that got beaten soundly on the stat sheet.

    Detroit was outclassed in virtually every major stat while managing to win only in offensive rebounding and free throws made (24 for the Pistons to 22 for the Pacers).

    The Pistons' defense allowed the Pacers to shoot better than 50 percent from the field. That can't happen going forward if this Bickerstaff reclamation project is to make any noise in the East this season.

    2. Depth is much-improved-

    The Pistons got double-digit scoring performances from six players including newcomers Tim Hardaway, Jr., Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley.

    Isaiah Stewart and Simone Fontecchio, two players with high hopes in the Pistons' rotation, scored a combined two points on the night. That won't fly if Detroit wants to become a high-scoring team capable of beating the beasts of the East including the Pacers on a night-in, night-out basis.

    3. Cunningham leap?-

    Cade Cunningham looked like a more mature player during the game with his braided hair and no-nonsense approach to running the point from his forward/point forward/point guard position.

    He facilitated a strong offensive attack at times while also putting 28 points on the scoreboard for the Pistons at home along with five rebounds and eight assists.

    Cunningham's demeanor and production were two of the highlights of Detroit's evening. If he can keep this caliber of performance up throughout the season, he could make the leap to All-Pro in his fourth season out of Oklahoma State.

    4. Room for improvement-

    A quick glance at the Pistons' roster shows that they have plenty of three-point aces capable of lighting up the scoreboard at any given time.

    Detroit made a disappointing 9-of-33 three-pointers on the night, a 27.3 percent clip. They must improve those numbers to make up for a lack of scoring and size in the paint.

    5. Holland's debut-

    Pistons first round draft pick Ron Holland showed flashes of being a sound contributor in his first year with Bickerstaff's team, notching 15 minutes and scoring six points in his first NBA game.

    Second-year pro Ausar Thompson missed the game with blood clots.

    Holland filled in nicely and will have more than a few things to say about potentially stealing Thompson's minutes or place in the rotation as the Pistons' season unfolds.

    Next up for Pistons

    Detroit is scheduled to take on Bickerstaff's former team and Detroit native/Cavs owner Dan Gilbert's current team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in Cleveland next at 7:30 p.m. ET tomorrow night.

