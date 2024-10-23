Open in App
    CBS Sports' Rick Neuheisel Reveals College Football Upset Prediction for Week 9

    By Matt Wadleigh,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CTzYb_0wIRAaQY00

    Week 8 of the college football season had some huge matchups, including a couple in the SEC.

    Texas and Georgia faced off in Austin and the Bulldogs got the win. Alabama and Tennessee battled it out in Knoxville in another top-25 showdown. The Volunteers got the 24-17 win in that one over the Crimson Tide in another surprising result.

    Week 9 has more big games across college football, with the SEC once again having key matchups. Texas faces Vanderbilt, Missouri battles Alabama and LSU heads to College Station to face Texas A&M in several top-25 duels.

    However, one game that is a bit under the radar is Mississippi State taking on Arkansas.

    The Bulldogs have just one win on the year, which came in Week 1 against Eastern Kentucky.

    Since then, they have lost six in a row with the last three coming against Texas, Georgia and Texas A&M.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zlsmC_0wIRAaQY00
    Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby.

    Matt Bush-Imagn Images

    However, CBS college football analyst Rick Neuheisel is on the Mississippi State train and predicting an upset over Arkansas in Week 9.

    "I got Mississippi State," Neuheisel stated.

    Aaron Taylor also picked Mississippi State to upset Arkansas.

    As of Tuesday night, Arkansas was favored by a touchdown in the game. The Razorbacks enter with a 4-3 record, although they are coming off a 34-10 blowout loss to LSU in Fayetteville.

    The Razorbacks also have a stunning upset win against Tennessee on the resume, so Mississippi State getting its first SEC victory of the year would be huge.

    In Week 8, Mississippi State played well against Texas A&M, albeit in a 34-24 loss. Michael Van Buren Jr. threw for 242 yards with three touchdowns and an interception as the offense showed signs of life.

    Mississippi State is just one of two winless SEC teams (Auburn is the other) so this would be a big upset in Week 9 if it ends up happening.

    Comments / 7

    WML 1
    1d ago
    All the things that effect Alabama will effect most of college football .
    Flipper Dolphin
    2d ago
    weasel
