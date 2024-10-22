Anthony Edwards' Youth Football Highlights Are Turning Heads Amid NFL Admission

NBA superstar Anthony Edwards has quickly established himself as one of the best young players in the league, but based on a recent project with ESPN, it's unclear if he will eventually take over as the league's biggest star.

One of the biggest questions surrounding the NBA at the moment is who will emerge as the face of the league when aging stars like LeBron James (39), Kevin Durant (36) and Steph Curry (36) walk away from the game. Many fans and analysts have tabbed the Minnesota Timberwolves guard as next man up once those legends leave, but Edwards revealed in an ESPN cover story that he has NFL aspirations.

Edwards told the Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson that if he wins an NBA title in the next few years, he plans on trying his hand at football.

"If I win a ring in the next three to four years," Edwards said . "I'm going to play football."

It's a proclamation that not only reignited the debate over whether NBA and NFL players could play in the other league, but also led to people digging into Edwards' football ability.

On Tuesday, a snippet of Edwards' youth football highlights emerged on X, and while it's hard to tell how good he would have been had he stuck with the sport, it is evident that he displayed some promising talent on the gridiron.

As for his chances of making the NFL, he clearly has elite athleticism, which would translate in some respects. According to ESPN , Edwards had an average jump height of 2.99 feet on his dunks last season, the highest in the league.

The two-time NBA All-Star also told Jefferson during the ESPN project that he has to work hard to maintain his weight of 225 pounds and went as far as to say that if he lifted like NFL players did, he'd be built like Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5). Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Edwards' football career was short-lived, as he went from being ranked as the No. 1 9-year-old running back in the country to giving up the sport after breaking his ankle in eighth grade, according to ESPN .

If he were to make the switch, he would likely have to give up on the NBA simply due to the fact that it seems implausible to think an NBA team would be OK with him dabbling in both. So, if the Timberwolves do win a title, we all know what one of the first questions to Edwards will be.

While it's fun to think about, Edwards is likely dialed in on basketball at the moment. The Timberwolves take on the Los Angeles Lakers on at 10 p.m. Tuesday, the second game of TNT's opening-night doubleheader.

