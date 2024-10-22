Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani Set To Meet In World Series As AL, NL’s Home Run Leaders

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are expected to make home run history in the upcoming World Series.

Judge led the American League with 58 homers during the regular season. Ohtani was the top home-run hitter in the National League as he set a career-high with 54 long balls. 2024 will make the first time in MLB history that two 50-homer players will meet in the World Series.

“He's an impressive athlete,” Judge told reporters Tuesday afternoon when asked about Ohtani. “The best player in the game and what an ambassador for this sport."

2024 will be the sixth time that the home run leaders for the AL and NL will meet in the World Series. The Yankees were involved in each of those Fall Classics, as it occurred in 1956, 1937, 1936, 1928, and 1921.

Judge also led the majors with 62 home runs in 2022 and he set the American League rookie record with 52 homers in 2017. Ohtani was the 2023 AL home run king as he hit 44 home runs.

The two players are also expected to win the MVP honors in their respective leagues. It would mark the second time in the Wild Card Era (since 1995) that the two MVPs have played each other in the World Series. Buster Posey of the San Franciso Giants faced off against Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers in 2012.

Game 1 of the 2024 World Series between Judge’s Yankees and Ohtani’s Dodgers is set for Friday at 8:08 p.m.

