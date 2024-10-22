Kyrie Irving Embraces "Old Age" Inspired Nickname Ahead of Mavericks' Opening Night

The Dallas Mavericks fell short of winning the franchise's second ever NBA championship last season in the NBA Finals vs. the Boston Celtics and now must pick up the pieces in time to make another run.

The Mavericks' hopes rest on the broad shoulders of superstars Luka Doncic and Kryie Irving along with a cast of characters including newcomer Klay Thompson and rising star Daniel Gafford at the center position.

On Monday, the 32-year-old Uncle Drew star shared his thoughts on getting older and the various changes that come with it.

"Young old-head," Irving jokingly said to reporters on Monday. "I'm embracing it 100%."

Irving is heading into his 14th NBA season and the perception among many fans is that he may be on the downside of his career even after a 22.1-points per game, 5.1 assists per game season on nearly 47 percent shooting.

"I was just talking to one of my family members yesterday," the stoic-as-usual Irving added .

"The perception of the outside, I have to accept it of me being 14 years in the business, people are going to look at me differently. I've settled into the position as young old-head, but I've also done a better job of being intentional with my communication, knowing that actions speak louder than words.

"I just want to lead by example and also have fun doing what I love to do."

The Mavericks are scheduled to take Victor Wembanyama, coach Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs this Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. in their first game of the 2024-2025 NBA season.

