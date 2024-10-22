Open in App
    Bucs Coach Todd Bowles Reveals Trade Outlook After Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Injuries

    By Matt Wadleigh,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKQBc_0wGp07ir00

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 4-3 with a 41-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on "Monday Night Football."

    For the Buccaneers, the loss stings even more after they suffered injuries to star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

    Evans left in the second quarter after injuring his nagging hamstring and was unable to return . Godwin was carted off in the fourth quarter after an ankle injury that could result in him being out for the rest of the season.

    As such, questions remain about both of the Buccaneers' top wide receivers after the string of injuries on Monday night.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q543N_0wGp07ir00
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin.

    Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

    After the game, head coach Todd Bowles was asked about a possible trade to add a player to the WR room, per Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

    "We'll definitely look and see what's out there," Bowles said.

    Godwin and Evans entered the game as the only Buccaneers pass-catchers to have more than 200 yards on the season .

    Before the game against the Ravens, the next one on the list was tight end Cade Otton with 163 yards. The only other with more than 100 yards was running back Rachaad White with 127.

    So, the WR room in Tampa Bay is incredibly thin with the injuries to Evans and Godwin. To make things sting even more, Godwin's injury came in the closing minute with the Buccaneers down 10, although Bowles justified that decision after the loss .

    "He's a player, we're trying to win the ballgame," Bowles said. "We were still down ten, trying to get extra points and kick another onside kick."

    The NFL trade deadline is on November 5 at 4 PM Eastern, so the Buccaneers have two weeks to see what they can add after crushing injuries to both of their star receivers.

    Related: Cameras Catch Buccaneers' Devastated Reactions to Chris Godwin Injury

    Related: Todd Bowles Used 9 Words to Justify Decision That Led to Chris Godwin Injury

