    Lions Get Clever Seven-Word Shout Out From National Football League On Social Media

    By Nick Meyer,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wmcnu_0wGp05xP00

    The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings staged a potential Game Of The Year candidate on Sunday as kicker Jake Bates sent the Lions to victory with a last-second 44-yard field goal on the road in Minneapolis.

    The Lions were the talk of the National Football League as fans everywhere marveled at QB Jared Goff's devastatingly effective performance behind center for coach Dan Campbell's team, pacing the Lions to a 5-1 record atop the NFC North Division.

    Following the game, the Lions organization got a clever shout-out from the National Football League's X account in celebration of the team's incredible Sunday peformance.

    "If you don't like football, you're LION," the NFL wrote on its X account while adding a picture of Lions superstar WR Amon-Ra St. Brown pointing to the left after a first down.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S3Qw5_0wGp05xP00

    NFL on X

    The Lions have scored 42, 47 and 31 points in three consecutive weeks giving Campbell's team a significant amount of prestige as one of the best offensive attacks in the NFL.

    Detroit has what is widely regarded as a break game against the Tennessee Titans this weekend at Ford Field against Will Levis and Coach Brian Callahan's team.

    Detroit will need to play smart on both sides of the ball to stave off the upset with their stock continuing to rise as one of the NFL's most popular and high profile teams.

    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Gordon Tyler
    1d ago
    You would think the league office would have better use of their time than this dumb ass post. I saw a player in Green Bay whose socks weren't pulled up all the way. A Jacksonville players undershirt had a Smiley face on it. Baker Mayfield was seen using nicotine free smokeless tobacco on the sideline. There is a newly formed country in South America that said they knew what football was and then asked why the ball wasn't round. Gotta get a game there. The NFL league office is such a joke.
    choreman
    1d ago
    any given Sunday. All games are playoff games.
    View all comments
