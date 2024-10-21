Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Where Texas LT Kelvin Banks Lands in Latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft

    By Cami Griffin,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w49y9_0wGEObNI00

    Texas should be well-represented throughout the 2025 NFL Draft.

    As many as three Longhorns have been projected in the first round of many NFL mock drafts over the last few months. However, after Texas' 30-15 loss to Georgia in Week 8, only one Longhorn was mentioned in the first round.

    That's not to say players like wide receiver Isaiah Bond and quarterback Quinn Ewers won't find themselves labeled first-round prospects by the time the season ends, but it's clear Texas left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. will be Texas' highest rated draft prospect this offseason.

    Banks has been Texas' most consistent player so far this season and is viewed by many networks as a top-10 pick for the upcoming draft. In The Draft Network's latest mock , Banks lands at No. 6 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    "GM Trent Baalke boosts his security detail with Kelvin Banks Jr., a fleet-footed technician who projects as a plug-and-play addition," Ryan Fowler said . "Week 8 against Georgia wasn't perfect for Banks Jr., but he still managed to allow just two pressures on 63 pass pro reps. His blend of technicality and footwork is elite."

    While Texas' offensive line struggled at times against Georgia, Ewers' play certainly didn't do them any favors. Ewers failed to step up into a clean pocket numerous times throughout the matchup.

    Banks and the Longhorns will look to rebound against a ranked Vanderbilt team in Week 9.

    Related: Would Kirk Herbstreit Take Quinn Ewers Over Carson Beck in 2025 NFL Draft?

