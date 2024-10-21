Open in App
    Micah Parsons Reveals 'Beat The Odds' Injury Status on Return for Cowboys at 49ers

    By Anthony Goss,

    1 days ago

    FRISCO — The bye week came at the perfect time for the Dallas Cowboys. Riddles of their 3-3 start made a brief pause almost a necessity, but a welcomed point on the schedule given the team's laundry list of injuries.

    DeMarcus Lawrence and Brandin Cooks have both landed on the injured reserve in the last three weeks while DaRon Bland has not yet made his return from the injured reserve and Eric Kendricks missed the team's 47-9 defeat to the Detroit Lions in Week 6.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kyBIa_0wGEOYfz00

    Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

    But atop all these listed absences, Micah Parsons' status remains the most essential and one the Cowboys will be monitoring heading back into action this week. Parsons suffered a high ankle sprain against the New York Giants in Week 4 and has not played since.

    Dallas hopes to have him back for this week's showdown with the San Francisco 49ers in a key road matchup on Sunday night. Monday, head coach Mike McCarthy gave an update on his work in rehab and through the bye week.

    "He's doing good, he was in here every day … Micah's making progress" McCarthy said.

    Related: Cowboys Identify 1 Major Problem Ahead of 49ers 'SNF' Showdown

    Later in the day here in Frisco, Micah himself chimed in.

    "I'm doing everything I possibly can to get back on the field,'' Parsons said, adding, “It’s still (up) in the air” as to if he's a go on Sunday night. “My hopes are always very high. I love great challenges. I love being able to beat the odds. I’m gonna put this up to my trainers and my coaching staff.”

    Though they would rather not rush him back into action, the importance of his return could not be understated. While the San Francisco 49ers have struggled to a 3-4 record, it's no secret they have had the Cowboys' number in recent years.

    It seems the hope for Dallas is to get Parsons back into the lineup for this game. Whether he is able to go or remains out, the Cowboys need to show significant improvement on the defensive side coming out of the bye week.

