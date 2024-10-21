Raiders Tight End Brock Bowers Made NFL History on Sunday

The Raiders ended Week 7 of the NFL season with another loss , this time to the Los Angeles Rams . They now sit at 2-5 on the season as they stare down the barrel of another complete rebuild.

While there is a lot of darkness at the moment for Raiders fans, there is a bright spot on the horizon and that bright spot is Brock Bowers.

Through seven games into his NFL career, he's already breaking records for rookie tight ends.

Bowers' historic season has made him the primary target on an admittedly weak Raiders offense. This makes it that much more impressive, as he's been the only real pass-catching threat for the past two weeks. This as a result of Davante Adams being traded to the New York Jets and Jakobi Meyers being out for the last two weeks.

As he's stepped up, so have his numbers. So far, Bowers has 47 receptions, 477 yards, and one touchdown, according to ESPN . These numbers have boosted Bowers to be the No. 1 receiving tight end in the league. He's even above some notable receivers such as George Pickens, Ceedee Lamb, Garrett Wilson, and Terry Mclaurin .

The Raiders won't be getting anymore help at receiver anytime soon, so Bowers' dominance will continue, and he'll likely break more rookie records along the way.

Related: Rams Hand Raiders Third Loss in a Row