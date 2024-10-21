Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Raiders Tight End Brock Bowers Made NFL History on Sunday

    By Holden Wheeler,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsCCp_0wGEOTGM00

    The Raiders ended Week 7 of the NFL season with another loss , this time to the Los Angeles Rams . They now sit at 2-5 on the season as they stare down the barrel of another complete rebuild.

    While there is a lot of darkness at the moment for Raiders fans, there is a bright spot on the horizon and that bright spot is Brock Bowers.

    Through seven games into his NFL career, he's already breaking records for rookie tight ends.

    Bowers' historic season has made him the primary target on an admittedly weak Raiders offense. This makes it that much more impressive, as he's been the only real pass-catching threat for the past two weeks. This as a result of Davante Adams being traded to the New York Jets and Jakobi Meyers being out for the last two weeks.

    As he's stepped up, so have his numbers. So far, Bowers has 47 receptions, 477 yards, and one touchdown, according to ESPN . These numbers have boosted Bowers to be the No. 1 receiving tight end in the league. He's even above some notable receivers such as George Pickens, Ceedee Lamb, Garrett Wilson, and Terry Mclaurin .

    The Raiders won't be getting anymore help at receiver anytime soon, so Bowers' dominance will continue, and he'll likely break more rookie records along the way.

    Related: Rams Hand Raiders Third Loss in a Row

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Davante Adams Makes His Opinion Clear on Potential Maxx Crosby Trade
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    Stephen A. Smith Declares NFL Team's Season 'Over' Following Week 7 Performance
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Davante Adams Reveals What 'Pisses' Him Off After Losing in Jets Debut
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Savannah James is Trending for Reaction to Bronny James' Benching
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    Fascinating Pattern Connects Taylor Swift to NFL Team's Struggles
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    Calls Mount for College Football Program to Fire $20 Million Coach After Blowout
    Athlon Sports23 hours ago
    Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Bill Belichick Left in Disbelief Over Baker Mayfield's Passes
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Steph Curry Drops Strong Message Before 2024-25 NBA Season
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Cameras Catch Liberty Head Coach Encouraging Players to Use Questionable Tactics
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    ESPN Reporter Laura Rutledge's Husband Reacts to Her 'Monday Night Football' Interview
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Chiefs Coach Reveals How Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Relationship Perceived in Locker Room
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    TNT Facing Backlash for Postgame Decision on Bronny James, Anthony Davis
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Four-Star Tight End Flips Commitment to Alabama
    Athlon Sports20 hours ago
    Paul Finebaum Has Brutal Reality Check For SEC Team After Saturday's Loss
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    College Football Program’s Insane Sideline Prop is Turning Heads on Tuesday
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Randy Cross Predicts Major College Football Upset on Saturday
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    Lions lose practice squad player to Panthers, re-sign safety as replacement
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Fans Left Speechless by Updated ESPN FPI College Football Rankings
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    LeBron James Makes Bittersweet NBA History In Front Of Bronny James
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    David Pollack Names College Football Powerhouse That's a 'Struggle to Watch'
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Knicks Star Issues Hilarious 'Drug Test' Demand to NBA After Celtics Blowout
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Josh Hart Drops Hilarious One-Liner After Blowout Loss to Celtics
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    Insider Hints at Bruins' Internal Problems After Brad Marchand's Altercation
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Kirk Herbstreit Names ‘Angry and Motivated’ College Football Program After Week 8
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Mina Kimes Takes 3-Word Shot at Jameis Winston Over Deshaun Watson Rant
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Karl-Anthony Towns’ Louis Vuitton Pregame Outfit Stands Out Before Knicks-Celtics
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Lisa Leslie Sends Strong Message To Napheesa Collier After Losing WNBA Finals
    Athlon Sports2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy