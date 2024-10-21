Open in App
    Vikings release N’Keal Harry, add linebacker with Flores ties to practice squad

    By Josh Skluzacek,

    1 days ago

    The Minnesota Vikings made a couple of practice squad changes on Monday, bringing back a familiar face and adding someone with ties for defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

    The club officially re-signed wide receiver Trishton Jackson to the practice squad after waiving him on Saturday . The 26-year-old, who has been with Minnesota since 2021, made the roster out of training camp after a fantastic summer and preseason but appeared in just two games, playing sparingly in each.

    Additionally, the Vikings signed linebacker Calvin Munson to the practice squad. The 29-year-old has appeared in 51 games in his career and overlapped with Flores in New England in 2018 and in Miami from 2019-2021.

    To make room for Jackson and Munson, the Vikings released tight end N’Keal Harry. The 26-year-old former first-round pick as a wide receiver joined Minnesota in August 2023 and transitioned to tight end. However, he never made it to the active roster, even with tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Nick Muse both injured for most of the season.

    With Hockenson nearing a return and Robert Tonyan also ahead of Harry on the depth chart, it makes sense for the Vikings to add depth at another position.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UBR0m_0wGENpWR00
    Aug 25, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Calvin Munson (43) celebrates after an interception during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

    Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

