    Robert Spears-Jennings makes his feelings clear about Oklahoma’s latest loss

    By Karlie Mossman,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BWAU9_0wGELMR800

    Robert Spears-Jennings spoke to the media after the game about the frustration of back to back losses and the message Coach Venables gave the team.

    How do you see everybody kind of balancing the frustrations that come with back to back losses?

    Robert: I feel like there's no more time for speeches, it’s time for action. I feel like we just need to put our heads down and go back to work because we got Ole Miss next. Ole Miss don't care about how we’re feeling so if they don't care how we’re feeling, we don't need to care either. We need to go ahead, go back to work and go hard.

    How crucial is leadership during stretches like this?

    Robert: It’s very crucial because you can have some people that go in their little circles and talk smack but if you have a leader that's going to shut that down. We’re going to be good to go and focused on the next game.

    Do you feel like as a defense, you guys have to do more now when it's 21-0 like that in the first quarter?

    Robert: I feel like we just need to play how we play. If we can get turnovers and we can put the offense in a better predicament, we can do that as well. If we just play our game, we'll be fine

    What was the message from Brent after the game?

    Robert: Flush it, let's get ready for Ole Miss because Ole Miss doesn't care about how we feel. So let's just get ready to work.

    Watch the full postgame availability from OU Insider here:

    George Ermeling
    1d ago
    Young man, your team will be losing more games this season except for Maine. You should be able to get a win in that game
