    • Athlon Sports

    Bill Belichick Gets Brutally Honest About Saquon Barkley, Giants Situation

    By Taylor Reed,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NU56I_0wGELKfg00

    One of the top NFL storylines from the offseason was whether or not the New York Giants would pony up and pay Saquon Barkley or let him go into free agency and try and get a better offer.

    Heading into free agency and taking a bigger deal is exactly what the superstar running back did. After six years in the Big Apple with the New York Giants, Barkley signed with the club's NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles.

    Evidently, the Giants played themselves. Barkley is not at fault for heading into free agency and taking a deal from a team that paid him what he is worth. New York opted to dish out a bag to quarterback Daniel Jones rather than keep their core running back.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LNjYE_0wGELKfg00
    Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles

    © Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

    In Week 7, Barkley made the Giants pay for not offering him the contract he's worth. The Eagles routed New York 28-3 in MetLife Stadium as Barkley rushed for 176 yards and one touchdown with 17 carries.

    In an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," legendary head coach Bill Belichick was brutally honest about the Giants not re-signing Barkley.

    "The Giants thing I don't really understand, [Saquon] was their best player. For a couple million dollars more they could've kept him. Instead they got a guard or somebody, I don't know."

    Passing on re-signing the club's most valuable player on and off the field in favor of an offensive lineman certainly isn't paying off. The Giants are now 2-5 on the season.

    Barkley, on the other hand, is playing an integral role for the Eagles who are 4-2 on the season.

