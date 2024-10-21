Nike Extends Contract with NBA

NEW YORK - Our Knicks Rumor & Roster Tracker takes you along for the ride with Jalen Brunson and a New York team that has its best shot at Finals contention in decades. Follow along!

OCT 21 NIKE DOES IT AGAIN Nike is a dominant brand, and since the 2017-2018 season, the retail juggernaut has represented the NBA's merchandising. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin , Nike and the NBA have agreed on a new deal to extend for the next 12 seasons.

Before Nike, Adidas had a merchandising partnership with the NBA from 2006 to 2017. Despite other brands coming into the picture since Nike's emergence as Adidas' successor, Nike's new deal shuts down the market.

In addition to the NBA, Nike will manufacture WNBA jerseys.

OCT 21 JOSH HART FEELING CHARITABLE The New York Knicks seem to have a good guy on their roster. With the 2024-25 season underway on Tuesday, it might as well be the holiday season for NBA fans. In the spirit of giving, Josh Hart decided to do something charitable with his time online.

Hart tweeted in an X post (formerly known as Twitter) that he's looking to give away two tickets. However, it seems the giveaway will be random, at least for the fans, as Hart didn't disclose any information as to how a fan could win such a grand prize.

The Knicks face the defending champions in the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. Although it's not close, the Knicks fans are dedicated enough to make a trip with free tickets.

OCT 17 JULIUS RANDLE TAKES KAT'S SPOT Karl Anthony-Towns played nine seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite the Towns' tenure, the Timberwolves didn't take long to replace his locker. According to The Athletic 's Jon Krawczynski , Minnesota assigned former New York Knicks star Julius Randle to Towns' old property.

Is it a symbol of what's to come or a coincidence?

As a three-time All-Star, Randle will make a difference for the Timberwolves. However, as an inefficient 3-point shooter it will have to come on creating plays, and perhaps defense. Regardless of where Randle improves Minnesota, the Knicks now have a big who can stretch the floor at an efficient rate. Towns is the future in New York, but Randle's contributions to the franchise won't go unappreciated.

OCT 17 FORMER KNICKS STAR MAKES PRESEASON DEBUT Although Julius Randle no longer plays for the New York Knicks, the city still holds the All-Star in its heart. Without Randle's presence with the Knicks, there is no Karl-Anthony Towns or even Jalen Brunson.

After recovering from shoulder surgery rehab, Randle debuted with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls. Although the Timberwolves lost 125-123, Randle showcased an efficient shooting display on a roster looking to avenge its 4-1 loss in the 2024 Western Conference Finals.

Randle finished with 15 points on 6-12 field goals, grabbed six rebounds, and dished five assists.

Randle played 330 games for the Knicks and earned three All-Stars during his tenure. Knicks fans have a chance to see Randle play on Jan. 17.

OCT 15 TYLER KOLEK DISHES DIMES Despite losing Donte DiVincenzo in the trade for Karl-Anthony Towns, the New York Knicks seemingly have a capable point guard on the bench. Tyler Kolek was impressed in the Summer League. Even more impressively, under the bright lights in New York, the rookie point guard showcased why he's likely to crack Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation.

In the Knicks' 111-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, Kolek flirted with a triple-double in 24 minutes. He finished with seven points, nine assists, and eight rebounds. Aside from accumulating stats, he also produced some "blood," living up to the rugged Knicks of the 1990s.

OCT 15 NO SMOKE? The New York Knicks has a heavy CAA (Creative Artists Agency) influence. Rumors suggest that Klutch Sports, run by Rich Paul, has issues with CAA and vice versa. However, according to Paul, such a notion is false.

Paul recently appeared on the "7 PM in Brooklyn" podcast, co-hosted by Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony and comedic personality Kid Mero.

"There ain't no smoke," Paul said to Anthony and Kid Mero. "People have their alliances, right? And that's fine. It happens in our league. They know me well and they know how I'm going to handle my business. And we [Leon Rose]had a conversation. It was clear. He understood. He was like, I can totally see where you coming from. But the industry know what's up. And it's just part of it, right? Talent always have options,"

As Klutch Sports has become a formidable agency, CAA is a credible adversary for the Paul-led organization. However, Paul insists there is no bad blood, merely business differences between the two juggernaut companies. The alliances will form, with or without Paul and Rose's approval. Yet, such developments don't hinder Paul from attending Knicks games in "enemy territory."

"If I have the right player, and the Knicks got the right money, and he wants to be there, he'll be a Knick," Paul said. "That doesn't stop the alliances from running around with negative nonsense. When I go to a Knick game, my office hit Leon's office and it's all good."

Will the Knicks sign or trade for a Klutch Sports-affiliated athlete? If not, Rose is excellently building the roster by sticking within his comfort zone.

OCT 14 HUBIE BROWN CONTINUES LEGENDARY CAREER Hubie Brown is a national treasure. At 91, Brown maintains his basketball mind despite working live events at an advanced age. As the adage says, Brown has "forgotten more than what many know" about basketball.

Since 2004, Brown hasn't strayed from ESPN. Calling NBA Finals games in 2005 and 2006, the former New York Knicks head coach may have slowed his pace, but he's kept up with his teammates as he still partakes in color commentary for the NBA's top media partner.

Despite the layoffs of significant ESPN employees, Zach Lowe and last year's Jeff Van Gundy, Brown has stood the test of time as the sage analyst and figure in a sports media world full of constantly moving parts.

OCT 10 ESPN DROPS "BREAKING NEWS" The New York Knicks desperately need a rim protector. As it was revealed weeks ago, the franchise is well aware of Mitchell Robinson's health status. However, ESPN must not have gotten the memo, as Shams Charania "broke the news" on First Take in his ESPN debut.

Ian Begley of SNY originally reported the Robinson news 17 days ago.

Robinson had multiple ankle surgeries over the offseason, so it makes sense for the Knicks center to take some time to return 100 percent. Charania should have checked his social media before debuting with such a lazy "report."

OCT 6 STARTING! Tom Thibodeau has revealed the plan for New York Knicks' preseason opener vs. Charlotte Hornets (5 p.m. ET).

The "tentative plan'' is for the "regular starting lineup'' to get some work. That starts with Jalen Brunson, of course. But assuming good health, it can also included Karl-Anthony Towns, the big man who just arrived "home'' following the recent trade.

Gone from last year are Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle and Isaiah Hartenstein, so a new look is coming. ... surely featuring another trade get in Mikal Bridges.

We'll have eyes on the game and updates throughout the day and night!

SEPT 19 SMITH ON TRUMP Stephen A. Smith is in part well-known for his fandom of the New York Knicks. But is the ESPN shock-jock analyst also a fan of former president Donald Trump?

It has been Smith's position that Trump is found to be "relatable ... by Black folks.''

And now he's saying much the same thing as he appeared on "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace ," explaining why he thinks Trump does well with Black voters and Black men in particular.

“I think that it’s a combination of the disgust and the absence of trust that an abundance of people, not just Black males, but an abundance of people in America have with Capitol Hill,” Smith told Wallace. “And that’s what I keep telling folks. I’ve been telling folks this for the longest time. Listen, when it comes to Donald Trump, he speaks a lot of folks’ language.''

SEPT. 18 FORMER BIG EAST STAR PLAYS NICE WITH VILLANOVA ALUM College rivalries run deep, at least they did before the portal days of NCAA sports. UConn was an NCAA Tournament mainstay when the Big East ran rampant in NCAA basketball. Rudy Gay played two seasons at UConn, for the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons. College rivalries aside, Gay gave "Villanova" Knicks props.

During an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Gay talked about the unique situation regarding the New York Knicks.

“You have to be comfortable with whoever you play with. It’s not usual that you get that kind of opportunity to be able to play with your college teammates in the league and so many of them," Gay said . "But, you know, they were successful in college. Hopefully, they can be successful in the league.”

The Knicks' current situation is genuinely unique, and chemistry players play a crucial role in winning at the highest levels. Although it's yet to be seen, the synergy from last season's Knicks has the potential to ascend the talent of this roster in NBA Finals contention.

SEPT. 18 PHILADELPHIA MAYOR SAVES 76ERS FROM DEPARTURE The 100th mayor of Philadelphia, Mayor Cherelle Parker, might as well be Superwoman to the 76ers' fans following her latest public service announcement: "My administration has reached an agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers for an arena in Center City."

Recent reports suggested the city of Philadelphia struggled to find a contract for a new building when the current lease expires in 2031. Furthermore, New Jersey was a threat to take the 76ers franchise from Philadelphia. However, the $1.3 billion private investment saved the day in Philadelphia.

While a New Jersey 76ers vs. New York Knicks rivalry rings a bell, nothing is like the Liberty Bell.