UW Football Coach Jedd Fisch Has High Praise For Unbeaten Indiana Ahead of Tough Road Test

Coming out of their first bye week under first-year coach Jedd Fisch the Washington Huskies got some good news, and some less than favorable news regarding junior left tackle Maximus McCree, who suffered a left thumb injury in a 40-16 defeat two weeks ago at Iowa.

Fisch confirmed that senior edge rusher Zach Durfee (toe) is expected to return to the field for the first time since playing 20 snaps against Michigan on Oct. 5, but he won't be the only defensive lineman called upon to slow down a potent Hoosiers offense in Bloomington this coming weekend.

Below is a full transcription from Fisch's roughly 20 minute media briefing Monday afternoon.

Opening statement... "Bye week is done. Practiced yesterday, had a good practice, a full-padded deal for Indiana. Had a lot of recruiting this past weekend, all our coaches were out. I think I went to 6-7 high schools. All our staff did the same. I think we were able to cover about 75 high schools this past Thursday, Friday, Saturday. Came back and Sunday and got after it with our guys. Players got a lift in. Today was a player day off and then we are back tomorrow for a normal Wednesday even though it's Tuesday. And then a normal Thursday come Wednesday and then fly out Thursday morning for College Game Day at Indiana and a great challenge."

On anything revealing from the deep dive during the bye week... "We were able to kind of quantify and look at some of the series that kept us scoring in certain spots down in the red area or getting close to there, some of the penalties that occurred or some of the missed assignments or some of the the things we would call differently. We looked at the end of the half stuff on defense and looked at some of the run game over the last couple games. Really almost looked at everything. I watched all of our games, our staff looked at all the games. It comes at a great time, seven games in. We also realized that, one of the biggest things we looked at was consistency. How do you have some really good drives in a row or how do you get a couple three-and-outs in a row and then where is that breakdown? We're working really hard to focus with our team about what 60 minutes of football looks like rather than 47 minutes of football. Unfortunately those 13 minutes come at different times, they just don't come at one spot. Not a lot of personnel changes. We are where we are right now in terms of who is starting, who is backing up. We do feel good about having [Zach] Durfee back. We do feel like he's an impact player when he's played. We'll look at more Jonah [Coleman]. I think Jonah needed these couple weeks. He has not practiced except yesterday a little bit. We needed to rest him up and he feels like he's pretty close to being back. So one of the things we noticed was, when he's in the game there's a pretty big impact."

On the UW run game and lack of rushing touchdowns... "What it comes down to is getting into a bad D and D (down and distance). A lot of times with our run game we're able to stay on top of the chains. It's kind of our MO. And then we're getting inside the...we've had 27 or 28 red zone drives and six of them have had penalties that have put is in a second and 9-plus. And we've had four snap issues. You're looking of those plays, 9 of the 28 series has had a true self-inflicted negative play, and that's what we're really working on. I know that no one is perfect; everyone commits a penalty or has a mistake, but ours are happening at too frequent a nature, especially a couple of the games early on. I think we've settled down penalty-wise after the explosive start."

On Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke being out and the impact that could have... "I don't know. I saw the guy that went in [Tayven Jackson] was 8-9, threw two touchdown passes. If I was going off that small sample, I would say they don't have to do too much different. I would guess they'll make some adjustments. He did play last year, and then Rourke came in. I think Rourke and Will Rogers had almost identical numbers at this point in time of the season. Obviously it's unfortunate when anybody gets hurt, and it didn't look good when I saw it, so it didn't surprise me that he wasn't able to play in our game. A throwing thumb is a tough one. We're going to have to see what they're going to do on offense. They will probably have some change but they certainly didn't have to make any big changes in that game and they were able to continue running the offense that they have done extremely well with."

On Indiana's roster overhaul and why it's worked so well... "I think the biggest difference, [Curt Cignetti] got hired November 30th, so the transfer portal and the guys he brought in were there all spring. I think he brought in 13 starters from JMU. I think he did a really, really, really good job of bringing in productive players. I think his quote was that he was looking for production over potential when he was building that roster up. And that December, January... that's the portal that you want to build your team off of, that winter portal if you're going to go build it in the portal. I thought they did a great job of that. They found a great quarterback. They have a really good scheme. He has a staff that's been together, his defensive coordinator has been with him 14 years. Offensive Coordinator was with him at JMU. And the guys they brought with him, they were able to go from JMU to Indiana, and most people are going to want to make that jump. So they were able to get really everybody he wanted to bring, he brought. And you can see how that's paying dividends for them."

On Vinnie Sunseri having his brother on the Indiana coaching staff and if that helps in any way... "I think Mike Shanahan calls the plays over there. I think Coach [Tino] Sunseri is the Pass Game Coordinator/co-Offensive Coordinator over there. Coach Shanahan is the receivers coach and calls the plays. It doesn't bring any extra insight. It would work for both sides then. We know we've got a good team that we've got to play. They're playing fantastic football, they're scoring a ton of points. They're certainly in the conversation of being one of the best teams in the country right now. Beating Nebraska 56-7, that's a monster win. They know how to score points, that's for sure."

On Maximus McCree's status and the situation at left tackle... "Unfortunately that's not the case. We don't have both players healthy right now, so we're not in a spot where I'd be guessing...neither have been healthy at the same time. Right now it's Soane [Faasolo] and Kahlee [Tafai]. Max I don't believe will be able to play. We're using those two guys at left tackle and then mixing Drew [Azzopardi] in there as well."

On the NCAA adjusting the transfer portal window and general thoughts... "They just went from 45 to 30 (days a player can enter during the winter portal), so they went 20 (days for the winter portal) and 10 (days for the spring portal) rather than 30 and 15. The winter portal is the portal where you see most of the change. The spring portal is some disgruntled guys after spring ball is over or maybe they wanted to give a new coaching staff a chance and then they decided they wanted to go into the portal. In the spring, rarely are you getting a lot of guys that are going to be starting for you. In our case was a little different because of the fact that there was no winter portal. But I think it's fine whatever the NCAA decides regarding that. I don't know if that's going to get evaluated every year. Are they going to look and see, is it going to be one portal or two portals (windows)? Ideally as coaches, we'd like to know who our team is in January and then next January re-evaluate. It's a lot more challenging when you have a whole spring and then you have to restart, except in our case last year when we didn't get here until the middle of January. In a normal situation, you look at Mike Elko's situation (at Texas A&M), he got hired December 1st. You look at Cignetti, December 1st. You look at Kalen [DeBoer], myself, we were January 18th. So it's just different. You want that whole year to be able to see, but if you eliminate the spring portal then where would guys go in our situation? What would happen? That's what they have to figure out before they make those big decisions."

On Jordan Shaw coming from Indiana... "Yeah, I knew him as a high school player. We took him at Arizona and then brought him here. But we knew him as a high school player [and] really liked him as a high school player. We got on him a little bit late. That was one of those - that was one of our transitioning in to being able to have an impact in Southern California. That was after our first year at Arizona. We tried to get him at the last second to come over to us, but we really didn't have much of a relationship at that time. We just really went on overdrive the last couple weeks of recruiting when we're trying to build our roster. So, when he became available after a year, we were very familiar with him. We were excited about the opportunity to get him there [Arizona], and then obviously when we all came here we were excited about him wanting to join us here."

On health status of other players aside from McCree, Dufee and Faasolo... "No. I think we're as we played last game. Everybody that played last game will play this game. People that sat out last game will probably sit out this game, except for Durfee. So, Kevin Green not being able to play. Quentin Moore not being able to play. I believe everybody else is that I can think of right now going to play."

On Carson Bruener managing his shoulder... "Yeah. I think it's gotten better. It's an AC sprain. So, we try to protect him in the week of practice, and the more you can protect him in that week of practice - yeah the game becomes... It's a physical game obviously, so there is some hits that your shoulder takes in the game, but when you don't have to take it all week long and the game kind of has protected his shoulder. I can see he's getting to the point now where the shoulder doesn't seem to be impacting anything. This week was obviously good for him. We didn't put him in a contact jersey all week. So, he had like a seven-day rest let's call it from Iowa - physically. He obviously was lifting and running and practicing, but just protected so we didn't have to have the contact. He told me yesterday he feels the best he's felt since the injury."

On where's Grady Gross is mentally... "Man, he kicked it great yesterday. We had some running. I said, 'Alright Grady, we're either going to run four gassers or zero, depending on if you make this kick. We put the ball down on the line for a 48-yard field goal and the whole team surrounded hm. I said, 'It's either going to be either 400 yards running for the players or zero' and he nailed it right through the uprights. The team was very excited we didn't have to run to end practice. I think he felt good about nailing that kick."

On the response of the team after Iowa... "Yeah. We're fully focused on playing one of the best teams in the country. We never -- i don't really necessarily believe in flushing a game and pretending it didn't exist. We had a lot of corrections we had to make. We had the first two days of the bye week to make those corrections, and then our third practice we started making it all about Indiana. And then, when we came back yesterday, we didn't talk about the corrections. We just hopefully practiced better, which we did. We're continuing to get better fundamentally. Young guys in a lot of spots, veteran guys in some spots, everybody needs to be better. But as we're build it and we're going through this process of understanding how to handle big wins against Michigan, tough losses against Iowa, how is that team going to be able to respond in the future is the key.

On the general state of the special teams after the bye... "We need to be better in special teams. That's obviously something that was a focus with coach Paopao and coach McElwain, myself. We talked a lot about all areas. Kick off coverage, punt coverage, punt block, field goal, field goal block. All areas. We're going to try to get better there. We're going to continue to do everything we can to improve, but it really is all 11. And it's unfortunate sometimes that it always looks like it's the kicker or the punter, and you sometimes lose track of - you know, if a guy steps the wrong way and there's a guy running through the A-gap, that has nothing to do with the kicker, but yet we all see the kick blocked. Or if you feel a little extra pressure that you're too much penetration and you wind up hooking a kick, it all looks like it's always on Grady and that's tough. I think Grady knows he's got a responsibility to kick it through the uprights and he's doing a really good job of focusing in on that. Our offensive line or any guys involved in field goal understand their responsibility in this. We all needed to get better in special teams and it is my hope that we come out against Indiana and have our best special teams game."

On impact of Michael Penix Jr. and the relationship with IU/UW... "You know, it was nice to have him out at the Michigan game. I think you always have a benefit when you have players playing in the NFL, right? Because you get the introductions, you get them talking about it, you get the idea of... Rome catches a touchdown pass, it's University of Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze. You get opportunities there when guys make plays. When Trent McDuffie makes a play it's University of Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie. So, however that works I think that's super cool. That's the benefit, right? They don't usually talk about the first school you started at. They talk about the last school you went to, and that's kind of just the way life is. So, we are very fortunate that there are so many players in the league right now. Obviously there's what 13 from last year's team right now out of 22 starters, so that's a pretty amazing team and it's pretty cool to follow those guys as they go on."

On Isaiah Ward coming off the bench being injury or scheme related... "No. That's been more based on the type of team we're playing. We've been playing heavy run group of offenses when you look at really from the Northwestern game on. Northwestern, Michigan, Rutgers, all those teams have been very much heavy run based. Isaiah Ward's greatest trait is his ability to rush the passer. I think he got the last sack in the game against Michigan, right? During the two-minute drive when they were down 10. But we just need to figure out -- this is a big game for Isaiah Ward. This team knows how to run and pass really, really well. So, this is a great opportunity for a guy like Ward, obviously Durfee, Jacob Lane, [Lance] Holtzclaw, the whole group to be able to show up. We're going to need everybody in a game like this against the No. 1 offense in the Big Ten and I think top five offense in the country."

On teams not running against Indiana... "I think the biggest thing against Indiana has been they've never trailed. So, they're playing with a lead every single game and when you play with a lead there's like play-caller anxiety that when you're an offensive play-caller that you're sitting there if you always feel like you're behind you have more of a tendency to want to call pass. Or if it's an either/or in your brain you lean pass, and I think that's what I think has been going on with Indiana. They've been getting up on teams 7-0, 14-0, quickly. I think Maryland did a good job of balancing both. I think it was 28-all going into the fourth quarter. Northwestern, they had a situation where it was 14-10 at halftime or something to that effect, and then all of a sudden it's 21-10 and the run game slows down a bit. So yeah, the key for us is to be able to run the ball. We have to be able to run the ball. That's how we're building this team. That's how we're building Washington football for the years to come. Good run game, great defense and take shots down the field on offense and be explosive, and get wide receiver's touchdowns. That's what we believe in. That's who we are. So, we need to run the football if we're going to be successful."