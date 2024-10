Joel Klatt Names Historic College Football Program That Lacks Accountability

In Week 8, The Alabama Crimson Tide lost to the Tennessee Volunteers for the second time in the last 17 meetings in the "Third Saturday in October" rivalry. Former head coach Nick Saban only lost to Tennessee once in 2022, but Kalen DeBoer did so in year one in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama's defense forced three turnovers in the first half, as Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson fumbled on the Volunteers' first offensive possession. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava and backup Gaston Moore each threw one interception in the second quarter. However, the Crimson Tide could not capitalize on the turnovers and went into halftime up 7-0.

Tennessee's offense eventually got into a rhythm in the second half, with Sampson scoring two rushing touchdowns in the third quarter. Alabama scored 10 points in the second half, but Tennessee scored 10 more in the fourth quarter to win 24-17.

Alabama dropped to 5-2 on the season, with its other loss coming to the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville. Saban never lost to the Commodores during his Alabama tenure from 2007-23.

On a recent appearance on "The Next Round," Joel Klatt believed he knew what was wrong with Alabama this season. Klatt claimed there was a lack of accountability within the program instead of the team being poorly coached. Klatt believed DeBoer is afraid to hold the players accountable, unlike Saban.

Klatt explained that accountability regarding the attention to detail set coaches like Saban apart, even when Alabama was playing the likes of a Group of 5 school and up by multiple scores.

Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer during the NCAA college football game against Tennessee. Saul Young&solNews Sentinel &sol USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"...When you say things like, 'This team is poorly coached,' I immediately go back to the accountability of the standards," Klatt said. "Everybody's coaching the what, how, and sometimes why. Kalen certainly is. Look at his success level, but how accountable are you holding everybody to the standards on a play-in and play-out basis? ...I get excited about answering a question like that because I think it's more about accountability of standards than it is schematics."

Alabama faces the Missouri Tigers next on Oct. 26. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

