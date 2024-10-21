Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Carson Beck Projected to Replace $112 Million Legendary NFL Quarterback

    By Grant Bricker,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KOXUd_0wGE2i1600

    Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck is already being mentioned in 2025 NFL draft predictions. The Georgia Bulldogs are 6-1 after beating the Texas Longhorns 30-15 in Week 8. Although Beck was not predicted to be the first quarterback taken off the board, his predicted landing spot was an interesting one.

    Georgia is attempting to return to the College Football Playoff in 2024 after Alabama knocked the Bulldogs out after winning the 2023 SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs won consecutive national titles in 2021 and 2022 but played in the Orange Bowl against the Florida State Seminoles last season.

    Beck is among 2025 NFL draft quarterback prospects like Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe, and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.

    Beck has 1,993 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and eight interceptions heading through seven games. Even though Georgia won, Beck had 175 passing yards and three interceptions against the Longhorns. Running back Trevor Etienne scored all three of the Bulldogs' touchdowns and had 87 rushing yards.

    Fox Sports' Rob Rang positioned Beck outside the top 10 and had the Georgia quarterback go to the New York Jets with the 21st overall pick. Aaron Rodgers is the Jets' starting quarterback and is under a three-year contract worth $112 million, per Spotrac .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TLb37_0wGE2i1600
    Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck.

    © Brett Patzke-Imagn Images

    "Aaron Rodgers will turn 41 in December, and with Tyrod Taylor (35) the only other quarterback on the roster, it seems obvious New York will be drafting a QB next spring," Rang said. "While ideally, that might come later in the draft, I don't think GM Joe Douglas will wait if an ideal fit falls into their lap here. Beck possesses the size, arm, and pro-style experience to project as a franchise quarterback, though he's raised more questions than answers with his inconsistent play so far this season."

    After missing all 16 games last season with an Achilles tendon tear, Rodgers has been inconsistent in 2024. Rodgers has 1,663 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions this season. Rodgers had 276 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the 37-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

    Beck and the Bulldogs have a bye in Week 9 before facing the Florida Gators on Oct. 2.

