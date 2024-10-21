Antonio Pierce Refuses to Comment on Injury to Aidan O'Connell Despite Reports

In the Raiders Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams , their offense suffered a huge loss in the first half. Aidan O'Connell left the game with a thumb injury and wouldn't return for the rest of the game.

Now there's some mixed reports on the status of O'Connell, and if the team will add a quarterback if he's expected to miss extended time. Initial reports from Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter indicated that O'Connell has a broken thumb and will miss at least four to six weeks. But Raiders' head coach Antonio Pierce is pushing back against that.

According to ESPN Las Vegas' Danny Smyth , Pierce reportedly told the media that he doesn't have an update yet on O'Connell's status. On top of that, the team will not look into adding another quarterback until they get an update.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12).

It's a tough break for O'Connell who was taking only his second game under center as the starter this year. Through his sporadic time on the field O'Connell has played in four games, with 455 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, and a passer rating of 76 according to ESPN .

While O'Connell recovers from this injury it looks like it's going to be Gardner Minshew under center moving forward. Which is not good news for the Raiders offense as he just had another game with multiple turnovers when he came in for O'Connell.

