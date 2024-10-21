College Superstar Ashton Jeanty Reveals Draft Dream As Dallas Cowboys 'Hometown Hero'

FRICSO — The Dallas Cowboys have a well documented running back problem that has glared over the course of their six games this season. Their reliance on aged veteran Ezekiel Elliott and practice squad piece turned No. 1 back Rico Dowdle has produced little substance on the field this season.

When draft day arrives in April, it seems Dallas will be looking for a rejuvenation at that position, or at least that should be on their agenda. The question of whether or not they will seek out a running back may be answered by their recent treatment of that position with their selections.

The Cowboys have picked one running back since the 2020 draft which was a sixth-round grab of Deuce Vaughn in 2023. With respect to the Cowboys' current third string back, that pick came from motivations beyond the team's scheme and fit.

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) cuts through the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors defense for a touchdown during the first quarter at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, Dallas needs to hone in on a player that can shoulder the backfield load for the next few seasons to ride out what may be the final prime years with Dak Prescott at the helm.

Enter Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, a prime Heisman Trophy candidate who has taken college football by storm this season. Jeanty recently shared two teams he would like to play for: the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cowboys.

Said Jeanty: "Dallas Cowboys, I'm not saying they're not a good fit. I'm not saying that at all. I'm from Frisco, played in Frisco, I played in their practice stadium. I would be a hometown hero if I went there."

The scouts can decipher the fit, but the 5-9, 215-pound Jeanty would be a home-run selection for a team in need of an influx of both youth and talent in its backfield. In recent years, the Cowboys have done their work of finding foundational pieces on the offensive and defensive lines. This offseason, Jerry Jones, the rest of the front office and coaching staff should explore the strategy of adding the best available talent.

Already projected near the Cowboys' draft range, Jeanty fits that bill. The Frisco Lone Star High School alumnus would be welcomed back into the confines of "the Star," making for the perfect homecoming story.

For Jones, that must garner his attention in some way. Nonetheless, the Cowboys will need to hit on their first round selection this offseason after securing some promising yet development-oriented players the past few seasons.

Jeanty has the makings of a running back ready to step in and elevate the Dallas offense immediately.